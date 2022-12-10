New York Giants Mailbag: The Off-season, Eagles Game, Play Calling and More

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

Trade what, Chris? If Joe Schoen didn't trade for a receiver at the trade deadline, what makes you think he will trade away draft assets in the off-season for one?

The answer is to draft wisely and supplement the draft with some reasonably priced free agents. If a receiver is available via trade and won't cost an arm and a leg, maybe you make that move, but you don't give up premium assets for any player unless you're one or two players away from a Super Bowl run.

Nick, at this point, it boils down to what elements of the scheme on offense and defense need to be implemented to slow down the Eagles. You can start with the run. The Eagles have played close games when the opponents have rushed for 100+ yards. Similarly, the Giants better find a way to slow down the Eagles' run, which is ranked fifth in the league.

I don't know that I would necessarily blitz the heck out of Jalen Hurts; I might try to get pressure with four rushers, see what comes of it, and just pick my spots for blitzing. I think it's also important that they try to force some turnovers as they did against Dallas, and I also think--I say this every week-- that the Giants have to make sure they're not making mistakes as they're not as well equipped to overcome mistakes.

Tony, in a nutshell, the less money a team pushes into the future, the less of a potential dead money liability they'll have to carry if and when they dump they eventually dump contract.

Schoen's refusal to trade for a receiver wasn't as much about the salary cap as it was parting with premium draft assets, which he simply wasn't going to do.

Peter, I don't think it makes sense for Daboll to take over the play calling when the offensive line chemistry appears to be an issue and the receivers are struggling to get deep and make plays. Agree?

Look no further than the weekly injury list. Collins has been mostly working at inside linebacker for the Giants, a position where they're healthy. Given the injuries at other spots, they've had to devote resources elsewhere. Plus add to the fact that Tony Jefferson, who played for Wink Martindale in Baltimore, is back, and right now there doesn't seem to be an opening for Collins.

The Giants could technically block any coach from interviewing elsewhere if they're under contract, but that's not how the team has historically operated. If a coach has an opportunity for a promotion, the Giants rarely stand in their way of getting a promotion.

Come on Dan, you mean to tell me you forgot about Eli Manning during his prime years?

Shameless plug for the LockedOn Giants podcast (I marked the spot where I stated my prediction.) I'll also be publishing my "Why They'll Win, Why They'll Lose, and a Prediction" piece Sunday morning with some updated info. Tune in!

Wow, that's a tough one, Justin, because I think they missed different people at different points in the season. So I'll give you a few that come to mind. I think they miss linebacker Darian Beavers, who was starting to come on as a solid cover linebacker and run defender but who they lost in the preseason.

I think they miss cornerback Adoree' Jackson. I also think they miss receiver Sterling Shepard, who has long been a master at finding soft spots in the coverage. I think they missed tight end Daniel Bellinger when he was out. You can also make a case for them missing Evan Neal when he was sidelined.

And maybe you can even make a case for them missing Ben Bredeson, given how many left guards they've plugged into the lineup.

I think that's the target, but whether or not it happens is still to be determined. As for who starts in place of Leo if he doesn't play, I would think Jihad Ward sees more snaps.

(From Joe G.) Giants have to sign some of the bigger name FA next season. Jones, Barkley, Love etc. There are lesser names that also could, probably should be signed. For me two players I would like to see signed for next season on Offense would be Bredeson, on D Jaylon Smith among others. Both are the best we have so far at the positions they play. What lesser named players would you like to see the Giants sign?

Joe, I appreciate the question, but I'm not ready to dive into the off-season in detail just yet. For the first time since 2016, this team is playing meaningful football in December to where we don't have to start looking at needs just yet.

Right now, I couldn't even tell you who all the Giants free agents are, let alone the "lesser names" on the list I'd want to see them keep. And you know me, Joe--I don't like to just toss out stuff without having some substance behind my opinions.

Let's file this question away for another few weeks till we reach the end of the season, and then I can give you a more educated and informed answer, especially after I make my rounds during "baggy day" and I sit down and look at these things from a business and performance perspective.

TCM, I'm torn on this one. On the one hand, I feel like the Giants have over-depended on Barkley to where it was just a matter of time before teams figured out how to stop him and before he started to show signs of wear and tear.

But I think the bigger concern for me is that the interior offensive line struggles to win their battles consistently at the second level, which is what I believe is the biggest issue behind Barkley's struggles.

(from Gareth H.) Can you please explain why the Giants are the team of excuses? Nothing is ever anyone’s fault. Every time the coaches or any player do something wrong, and a fan criticizes them, the other fans jump on them and say, “you're not a proper fan,” or “go support another team,” and no one is allowed to be held accountable. It’s getting pathetic and toxic among the fan base.

Hi Gareth. Appreciate the question, but that's a question for a higher power than yours truly. All I can tell you is that people are entitled to have an opinion. You are entitled to disagree. If people want to complain and you don't wish to engage int he debates, it's very easy to tune them out.

(from Driscoll L.) Does seeing a runner like Robinson on the Commanders change your mind on keeping Saquon after this year? Did the "drop" by Slayton hurt his chances to remain with the Giants going forward? Who, do you think, other than Neal, Gates or Thomas survives going into 2023?

Hi Driscoll. No, on the first question-- this isn't an apples-to-apples comparison in my mind given the skillsets and how heavily the Giants rely on Barkley (Washington seems to split the workload between Robinson and Gibson).

Probably not on the second--one play shouldn't necessarily seal a guy's fate either way, but I'd have to look at the entire body of work to make a more informed guess, and I won't do that until the season is over.

And on the third, as I said to Joe G., I haven't looked at the free agent list in great detail. I'm having too much fun writing about a football team that's still in the playoff hunt.

I'm happy to talk about free agency, the draft, etc. after the season ends, when I can dive into the cap stuff, the stats, and more to deliver a more informed answer. Let's circle back on that topic when I have done my homework.

