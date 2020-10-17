New York Giants Mailbag | The "Let's Fire Someone--Anyone!" Edition

Atlanta and Houston have already seen enough to make a move regarding their head coaches and general managers. So this week, many of the readers who wrote to the mailbag want to know if and when the Giants are going to do the same.

What’s up, Joseph? I’d personally like to see the Giants add a legitimate No. 1 receiver. I don’t think they replaced Odell Beckham Jr when they traded him, and I can’t help but wonder if having such a receiver might help some of the other guys.