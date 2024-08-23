New Report Bears Little Optimism for Giants Offense
Despite all the offseason changes New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made to a roster that finished 6-11 last season, Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer still doesn’t believe the Giants will be that much improved in 2024, particularly on offense.
Kapadia, in his ranking of all 32 NFL offenses, has the Giants at No. 27 ahead of the start of the 2024 regular season in two weeks.
"If you watched the offseason Hard Knocks, you know that the Giants desperately wanted to find a young quarterback to replace Daniel Jones, who is returning from an ACL injury. They weren’t able to do so, and now Jones is throwing embarrassing preseason picks, the offensive line looks like a disaster, and the Giants continue to travel down a road to nowhere."
We’re not quite sure we agree with Kapadia about the Giants offensive line looking like a disaster. If anything, that veteran unit, now coached by Carmen Bricillo, has been a bright spot this summer.
In their first game action as a group last week against the Texans, the Giants' starting offensive line performed well. They were missing projected starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr, but the other four primaries were on the field.
They allowed just one pressure on 19 dropbacks. The projected starting line goes as follows from left to right: Andrew Thomas, Runyan Jr, Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor. This is a solid group that's expected to at least help the offense become somewhat average.
Kapadia’s point about Jones is valid in that the sixth-year quarterback is still making foolish post-snap decisions that not only can’t be attributed to rust but are also ones that he shouldn’t be making at this point is valid.
He noted that “over the last two seasons under head coach Brian Daboll, Jones ranks 17th in success rate,” suggesting that maybe head coach Brian Daboll, a noted quarterback whisperer who is going to call plays this year, might be able to get more out of Jones than offensive coordinator Mike Kafka did in the last two two seasons.
Kapadia also opined that running back Devin Singletary “is an obvious downgrade from Saquon Barkley," despite stats proving to the contrary that show Signletary has a better success rate as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield than Barkley.
Yes, the jury is still out on Jones and the offense to deliver on the potential that exists on the talent assembled. While it’s unlikely the Giants will field a top-10 offense, there is some reason to be optimistic of them putting an offense that will finish a lot higher than 27th this year.