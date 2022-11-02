New York Giants: 2022 Midseason Awards

The New York Giants are 6-2. Many believed they wouldn’t even reach that number of wins by the bye week, let alone the entire season. The work isn’t done yet, but this coaching staff has these players performing at very high levels, and they’re winning games because of solid execution.

They would not be in this position if not for all 53 players consistently buying into head coach Brian Daboll’s philosophies. There is still much to be done after the bye, but in celebration of what's been a fun first half of Giants football--something we haven't had for a long time, here are our picks for some Giants 2022 midseason awards.

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Team MVP: RB Saquon Barkley

Where would this team be without running back Saquon Barkley? The fifth-year running back has been on a tear through the first half of the season and is a big reason why this team is 6-2. Barkley has carried the ball 163 times for 779 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also added 28 catches for 189 yards and is one of the Giants' top receiving stat leaders.

Barkley’s not only lighting up the stat sheet for the Giants but also among the league leaders in rushing and scrimmaging yards. He currently has 968 yards of offense, second in the league to only Tyreek Hill. However, he is currently the league leader in rushing yards, a spot that has been back and forth between Barkley and Browns running back Nick Chubb.

This was a prove-it year for Barkley. The previous two seasons were riddled with injuries and bad play overall. He’s completely flipped the script this year and is performing at a higher level than his rookie year. If Barkley keeps it up, the Giants could see even more wins in the second half of the season.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and guard Shane Lemieux (66) stretch at the end of the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive MVP: LT Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas has been nothing but stellar for the New York Giants offense. Usually, when an offensive lineman’s name is headlined in mainstream media, it’s not good news. It’s been the opposite for the third-year tackle, who is gaining national recognition as one of, if not the best, left tackle in the league.

Thomas has become the perfect blindside protector for Daniel Jones that the Giants hoped he’d be when he was taken with the fourth overall pick in 2020. In over 500 offensive snaps played, Thomas has yet to surrender a sack and rarely gives up pressures. His improvement from 2020 to now has been exciting to watch, and he continues to be an immovable force at left tackle.

Not only in pass protection, but Thomas also excels in run blocking, clearing pathways for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Thomas’ play should excite fans and the Giants front office.

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive MVP: DL Dexter Lawrence

Another 2019 first-round pick, Dexter Lawrence, has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Lawrence had his fifth-year option picked up by the team over the offseason, and that decision continues to look better with each passing game.

Through eight games, Lawrence has 28 tackles, 11 QB hits (ties career best), three TFL, 13 pressures, and four sacks, which also ties his career high. Lawrence has only missed one tackle so far this season. He’s also been playing more snaps than ever in his career, appearing in 83% of the team’s defensive snaps so far, and is on pace to play well over 800 snaps, which would be a career-high.

With Leonard Williams missing a few weeks after going down in Week 2, Lawrence made his presence felt in his absence and became the anchor the Giants defensive line needed. Dexter Lawrence’s emergence as a pass rusher has been great to watch, having a 17% pass rush win rate which is fifth most among defensive tackles.

If Lawrence keeps this up, the Giants defense will be in good hands going forward.

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie MVP: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Despite missing the first two games of the season, rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a solid contributor to the Giants defense. His numbers aren’t huge yet, but as the season goes on, expect Thibodeaux to start becoming the game-wrecker the Giants hope he turns out to be.

Thibodeaux has 14 tackles in six games, three QB hits, three passes defended, and one sack. His one sack came in Week 6 against Baltimore, where he stripped the ball from quarterback Lamar Jackson to seal the win for the Giants.

Fans will look at the one sack and expect more from the fifth overall pick. However, Thibodeaux is doing things on the field that lead to incompletions and disruptions of plays. The sacks will come, but Thibodeaux is consistently getting pressure on the quarterback and is usually held multiple times per game. He has the highest pass rush win rate among rookies at 13.9% and 14 pressures.

As the second half of the season begins, expect to see Thibodeaux turn it up and produce more plays.

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most Disappointing Development: Wide Receiver

The Giants wide receivers have been nothing but disappointing so far this season. Whether it be injuries or lack of production on the field, no receiver on the team has stepped up to be a solid contributor to this offense.

One player who was counted out but is having a solid season is Darius Slayton. The fifth-round pick in 2019 was buried on the depth chart during training camp, but with many receivers out, the Giants turned to Slayton, and he’s been one of the few reliable receiving targets for Daniel Jones. Slayton has 16 catches for 232 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson is also having a nice season despite playing in four games. Robinson has 12 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown, with his best game coming in Week 7 against Jacksonville, where he had six catches for 50 yards.

The rest of the receiver room has been outright bad. Kenny Golladay, who signed a four-year $72 million contract just 18 months ago, still has not contributed anything to the Giants offense. Golladay has two catches for 22 yards and two drops in four games this year. The last regime brought Golladay to be their WR1, but he’s been anything but that.

Kadarius Toney was always considered an electric playmaker if he stayed on the field. The unfortunate part is that he couldn’t stay healthy. Toney last appeared in a game during the Giants Week 2 win against Carolina. He has two receptions for 0 yards in 2022. The Giants felt they had enough with Toney and shipped him to Kansas City for a pair of 2023 draft picks, including a conditional third-rounder and a sixth-round pick.

The longest reception by a Giants player this year belongs to Sterling Shepard, who had a 65-yard touchdown catch in Week 1. Shepard tore his ACL back in Week 3 in an injury-filled career for the veteran receiver.

The Giants want to throw the ball more and create explosive plays, but they simply don’t have the talent to do so.

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37) defends against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Most Surprising Development: CB Fabian Moreau

The Giants have dealt with a slew of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, especially at cornerback. Adoree’ Jackson has been a very solid CB1 for the Giants and continues to lock down his side of the field. Coming into the season, the concern was who would play on the opposite side of Jackson.

Second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson started the year and played well in Week 1, but has appeared in only two games and has been on IR since early October. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott was then expected to fill in for the injured Robinson and gain valuable reps. Flott has played in only three games and has missed the last few weeks with a calf injury.

The Giants then had to turn to veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau was a practice squad signing just before the season began and earned a spot on the 53-man roster due to his solid outings as of late. Last season in Atlanta, Moreau struggled mightily, allowing over 600 yards and eight touchdowns.

The script has completely flipped for the veteran corner this year, as Moreau has allowed just 152 yards and one touchdown, along with a 46.7% completion rate, the lowest of his career. Moreau has 32 tackles, six pass deflections in four starts this season, and has stepped up big time for this Giants defense.

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most Critical Injury: OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

Second-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari was expected to contribute mightily alongside rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and a defensive line that consists of Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. It’s been the opposite, with Ojulari dealing with injuries dating back to training camp.

Ojulari injured his hamstring before camp began and landed on the Non-Football Injury list. He returned only to injure his calf at the end of joint practice with the New York Jets. That injury cost him the first two games of the season. Ojulari then played two games, recording three tackles and a strip sack against Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago game is where Ojulari injured his calf again, and he’s been out since.

Before Week 7, Ojulari was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’d miss at least four games. His earliest return would be Week 12 when the Giants head to Dallas on Thanksgiving. It’s been an unfortunate season for the former Georgia star, who was primed to have another solid season after posting eight sacks in his rookie year.

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) catches the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Most Underrated Player: TE Daniel Bellinger

Daniel Bellinger has been an unsung hero for the Giants' offense. The rookie out of San Diego State came from a run-heavy program, so Bellinger’s college receiving stats did not prove anything special.

However, that has not been the case for his NFL career. Bellinger has become one of Daniel Jones’ most reliable targets, and he’s been a great receiving option, especially with all of the injuries at wide receiver. Bellinger has 16 receptions for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

Bellinger’s also a good blocker, one the Giants have not had at the tight end position in a long time. Considering he came from a run-heavy offense in college, his blocking was a big reason the Giants decided to draft him with star running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

Unfortunately for Bellinger, he will miss the next 2-6 weeks with an eye injury suffered in Week 7. It was determined that Bellinger suffered a fractured eye socket and septum after Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd reached in and jabbed his eye. A devastating blow to the Giants offense, but when he comes back, Bellinger should pick up right where he left off and be a big contributor to this offense.

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium. John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Most Overrated Player: Richie James

This does not just stem from his forgettable game against the Seattle Seahawks, but Richie James has not been the answer at receiver that the Giants were hoping for. James was the Giants leading receiver for a while, and he currently sits with 191 receiving yards on 20 receptions.

He has made some big third-down catches, but failing to consistently produce for an offense that lacks talent at the receiver position does not make James a good player. Now getting to the special teams portion, Richie James can no longer return punts for the Giants.

James has lost three fumbles on special teams in just eight games this season. In three years with the Niners, James lost five fumbles, bringing his career total to eight fumbles with seven lost.

Richie James is simply not a good receiver. With Wan’Dale Robinson returning from injury in Week 6, James’ role has diminished on offense and will only continue to trend that way.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Assistant Coach MVP: DC Wink Martindale

What Wink Martindale is doing with this Giants defense has been nothing short of incredible. They, of course, have some areas to work on, such as run-stopping, but considering how many injured players they have and the talent Martindale has had to work with, it’s been remarkable to see some of these players contribute under their new coordinator.

Cornerback has been a position plagued with injuries to Aaron Robinson and rookie Cor’Dale Flott. Veteran Fabian Moreau has had to step in and has played very well for the Giants as of late, including two pass deflections on the last drive of the Jaguars game. Oshane Ximines has not recorded a sack since 2019. Before getting injured this season, he recorded two sacks, one being a strip sack of Aaron Rodgers on the last play of the game. Some of these players that nobody expected to perform well are contributing to Giants wins, and that’s a huge credit to Martindale and his defensive staff.

The Giants defense is allowing an opponent 58 completion percentage, the second lowest in the NFL. They also have a knack for knocking the ball loose, tying for the most fumble recoveries in the league with nine. Martindale has this Giants defense playing at a high level and will have to keep it that way with many important divisional games coming up.

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a run in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comeback Player: RB Saquon Barkley

Not only is Barkley the team MVP, but he is also the Giants comeback player. In 2020, Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 against Chicago. He returned healthy the next season, near the middle of training camp but had a disappointing year in 2021.

In 2021, Barkley played 13 games and rushed for only 593 yards and two touchdowns. He missed four games due to an ankle sprain in Week 5 in Dallas. Barkley grew frustrated after that injury because he felt he was getting back in stride after his initial ACL injury. The ankle sprain started what would be a career-worst for Barkley in all categories, including 3.7 yards per carry.

A year later, Barkley is near the top of the league in almost every rushing category. His 779 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground already surpass his rushing totals from last season, and he’s nearing the 1,000-yard scrimmage mark for 2022. What Barkley is doing has been inspiring to watch, and he continues to be the shining light of the Giants offense.

Best Team Performance: Week 5 vs. Green Bay

This was the Giants best team performance of the year so far. Trailing 20-10 heading into halftime, the Giants had to muster up another comeback to win.

The Giants came out of halftime with a vengeance, scoring on their next three offensive possessions. One of those drives was a 15-play, 91-yard drive led by Daniel Jones that ended in a Gary Brightwell rushing touchdown. On the next offensive drive, Saquon took a pitch for 41 yards, then put the Giants ahead with a rushing touchdown of his own.

In the second half, the Giants defense held the Packers to 0 points. They forced two punts and stopped the Packers on fourth down, thanks to Xavier McKinney batting a pass down while coming on a blitz.

The Giants ended up winning the game 27-22, the Packers scoring two points because of a safety taken by New York. It was an unbelievable comeback victory and gave the Giants respect around the league for going to London and taking down the reigning NFL MVP.

