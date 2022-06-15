Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iOL Jon Feliciano

Jon Feliciano joins the Giants from Buffalo and in a key role for Brian Daboll's offense.

Throughout most of his career, New York Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was a backup on some of the most talented offensive line units in the NFL, including the Raiders (who drafted him in 2015 in the fourth round) and the Bills.

After spending three seasons in Buffalo, where he split his time between right guard and center, Feliciano reunites with Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in New York for a role as the team's starting center. 

In his first season in Buffalo, Feliciano started all 16 games for the first time in his career. After dealing with injuries (but still playing in nine games), he re-signed with the Bills on a three-year contract worth $17 million. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jordan Burch (3) tries to evade North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (75) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Joshua Ezeudu

Did the Giants come away with a third-round steal in North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu?

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Five Bold Pre-Season Predictions for New York Giants' 2022 Season

Here are five bold, yet not-so-crazy predictions for the Giants' 2022 season.

By Brandon Olsen20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jadon Jackson (17) runs after the catch as LSU Tigers defensive back Darren Evans (24) makes the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Darren Evans

Is cornerback Darren Evans just another training camp face, or does he have a chance of at making the practice squad?

By Patricia TrainaJun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022

However, Feliciano would only play one year on that contract, as the Bills released him to save on their salary cap. He signed with the Giants as part of their revamped offensive line project.

Injuries have been an issue for Feliciano, as he’s played in just 18 games with 15 starts since 2020. He's looking to cash in on the opportunity to re-establish himself as a starter and as a center with his old offensive coordinator.

What He Brings

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) celebrates their win over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Bills won 17-3.

Feliciano has started games at left guard, right guard, and center, offering positional versatility on the interior offensive line, where the Giants have struggled in recent years. Feliciano has also sporadically played as an extra lineman lined up in the tight end spot.

In 2019, Feliciano’s last year in Buffalo as a full-time starter, he allowed 24 pressures on 617 pass-blocking snaps. That means Feliciano allowed pressures on just 3.89% of pass-blocking snaps.

By comparison, interior offensive linemen Will Hernandez and Matt Skura, the two players who saw the most pass-blocking snaps in 2021 for the Giants, allowed pressures on 5.73% and 6.77% of pass-blocking snaps.

More recently, Feliciano allowed pressures on 6.45% of his pass-blocking snaps in 2020 and 5.5% in 2021. In those three seasons, all under Daboll in Buffalo, Feliciano allowed just five sacks, with four coming in 2019.

Feliciano has been hit-and-miss as a run-blocker, garnering run-blocking grades of 63.3, 76.1, and 57.2 from 2019 through 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Throughout his career, Feliciano has proven he is agile, effective enough as a zone blocker, and powerful enough to be relied upon in a gap-blocking scheme.

Feliciano’s nasty demeanor--offensive line coach Bobby Johnson affectionately calls Feliciano "Dirt Bag"--has gotten him in trouble before, as he's amassed 12 penalties over the past three seasons.

That being said, Feliciano knows Daboll's system, and with the Giants looking to hit the ground running on offense, that experience and knowledge should hopefully benefit the offense.

His Contract

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Feliciano signed his contract with the Giants on March 16, 2022. The deal is a one-year contract worth $3.25 million with $2.4 million guaranteed.

If the Giants were to move on from Feliciano (unlikely given the investment), he would still be owed that $2.4 million, yielding just $497,059 in cap space. Feliciano accounts for 1.4% of the Giants' salary cap in 2022.

Feliciano carries the 16th heaviest cap hit on the Giants roster for the 2022 season.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium.

Feliciano was signed to be the starting center of the Giants in 2022. The ability to play multiple positions at a starter-quality level is crucial for both Feliciano and the Giants. Daboll and Johnson have shown that they like Feliciano as a player and will utilize him at whatever spot along the interior offensive line he is needed.

As a veteran presence on the field, Feliciano can also mentor younger players on the Giants' offensive line. But the biggest expectation for him is that his familiarity with the Bills' offensive philosophies being incorporated into the Giants' system should help take some of the pressure off quarterback Daniel Jones and, hopefully, get the new offensive line up and running like a well-oiled machine. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jordan Burch (3) tries to evade North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (75) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Joshua Ezeudu

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Five Bold Pre-Season Predictions for New York Giants' 2022 Season

By Brandon Olsen20 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jadon Jackson (17) runs after the catch as LSU Tigers defensive back Darren Evans (24) makes the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Darren Evans

By Patricia TrainaJun 14, 2022
New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Giants Offensive Line Rises in PFF's Preseason Ranking

By Patricia TrainaJun 13, 2022
Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) stands on the field during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DL Justin Ellis

By Brandon OlsenJun 13, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

CBS Sports Reveals This Giants Player as Its Under-the-Radar Choice

By Patricia TrainaJun 13, 2022
Dec 5, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) runs past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) during the third quarter at Kroger Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL Jabari Ellis

By Patricia TrainaJun 13, 2022
Aug 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Khalil Dorsey (31) speaks with cornerback Tavon Young (25) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (84) during morning practice at Under Armour Performance Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DB Khalil Dorsey

By Patricia TrainaJun 12, 2022