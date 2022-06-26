Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: LS Casey Kreiter

Casey Kreiter has been one of the more underrated members of the Giants since 2020, and that's a good thing.

New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter is probably one of the Giants whose name you don't hear throughout a season.

And that's a good thing because it means the DeWitt, Iowa native, is doing his job, which is to long-snap for the kicking battery on punts and place-kicks.

It's an underrated role, but those who remember the final play of the Giants' 2002 Wild Card game vs. the 49ers no doubt can appreciate the stress-free performance Kreiter delivers every week.

Kreiter played his college ball at Iowa but went undrafted. He signed with the Cowboys after the 2014 draft, but in two summers, he could not land on the 53-man roster.

Kreiter found success at his next stop, with the Broncos, where he won the starting job in the summer of 2016. However, his season ended on December 16 of that year when he landed on injured reserve. Still, Kreiter would go on to have a home with Denver, even making his lone Pro Bowl to date as a member of the Broncos in 2019.

During the 2020 off-season, Kreiter signed with the Giants on a one-year deal to replace long-time long snapper Zak Deossie, who had retired. Kreiter has been solid since and was re-signed by the Giants in 2021 and again this past off-season. 

What He Brings

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.

Kreiter's snapping is as sound as you'll find, which is a good thing. While he's not one to rack up a lot of special teams tackles--he's rarely among the first men down the field in coverage the way Zak DeOssie, his predecessor, used to do. That said, the Giants likely prefer clean, crisp, and quick snaps coming out of their long snapper, believing that the coverage will take care of itself.

His Contract

Aug 19, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter (42) in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Kreiter signed a one-year deal worth $1,047,500, including $200,000 guaranteed and a $152,000 signing bonus. If, for some reason, Kreiter doesn't make the 53-man roster, he will count for $352,500 in dead money while yielding a $695,000 cap savings.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) and Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) bump fists during warmups before the game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Barring injury, Kreiter will continue in his role as the long snapper. However, he will have to continue getting used to a new holder for place kicks now that the team has replaced punter Riley Dixon for punter Jamie Gillan. To his credit, Kreiter and Gillan spent a lot of time working together on the snap and hold during the mandatory spring minicamp.

 

