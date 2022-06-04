New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: S Dane Belton

How soon and in what ways might Giants' fourth-round pick Dane Belton contribute at safety?

Safety Dane Belton, the Giants' fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft (No. 114 overall), hails from Tampa, Florida. He was an all-state standout at Jesuit High School, where he played defensive back, wide receiver, and return specialist. He also ran on the track team.

As a three-star cornerback prospect, Belton chose Iowa over 27 other schools, including Pitt, Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt. He started 26 games across the defensive secondary in three seasons with the Hawkeyes.

In 2021 he was named first-team All-Big Ten after tying for fourth in the FBS with five interceptions.

What He Brings Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC There’s a lack of depth at safety, so Belton has a good chance to earn a starting position on the team. One of the reasons is his versatility. Belton played cornerback in high school, and while at Iowa, he started games at safety and outside linebacker. He has the physicality to play in the box as a seventh or eighth defender, but he also possesses the athletic ability to play on the third level. RELATED: Breaking Down Giants' Fourth-round Pick Dane Belton's Game His greatest attribute is his ball skill and play diagnosis. His anticipation makes him a valuable asset, especially in intermediate coverage. He can be used to cover tight ends or bigger slot receivers man to man, or he can work in zone coverage, where he is excellent at reading the eyes of the quarterback and breaking on routes. His Contract Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports As of June 3, Belton has yet to sign his rookie contract, but according to Over the Cap, his rookie deal will be a four-year, $4.583 million contract with a first-year cap hit of $935,882. Roster Projection/Expectations Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK Barring injury, there's no reason to think Belton won't be on the 53-man roster. The bigger question surrounding Belton is what kind of role will he initially have? Will he be a starter, rotation player, or a special teamer? Releasing veteran safety Logan Ryan opens up an opportunity, but others are looking to fill the starter role alongside Xavier McKinney, most notably fourth-year pro Julian Love. A cornerback convert, Love has been called upon to start a handful of games each season. He is looked at as more of a third-level safety and already has a healthy understanding of the game and the competition he’ll face at this level. That said, there is a possible world in which Love and Belton can co-exist on the field simultaneously, given what defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has done in the past with personnel. Love could be utilized against the smaller, more agile slot receivers, and Belton being used against bigger bodies. Belton could also be used in more exotic blitz packages or when blitzing calls for the safeties to operate more as linebackers, which he should excel at. Belton probably won't be a starter right out of the gate, but look for him to be intimately involved in the defensive game plan while also adding talent to the special teams units.

