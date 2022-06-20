New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay's first season as a Giant was a disappointment. Is he overrated, or can the Giants get the most out of him with this new offense?

The New York Giants' signing of receiver Kenny Golladay as a free agent last year sure turned out, shall we say, interesting.

Former general manager Dave Gettleman, who was always fond of saying "injured players are going to get injured," invested three years and $72 million in Gollagay, a tall skyscraper receiver, and what did the Giants get for that investment?

Thirty-seven receptions, 521 yards, and zero touchdowns.

No. 1 receiver production? More like No production.

Granted, injuries were an issue, and so was the scheme. But at times, it looked like Golladay had his struggles doing things that he's done so well in the past, namely creating separation or getting on the same page with his quarterback. Dare we say that at times, Golladay looked completely disinterested out there, especially in those one-on-one situations where he'd win with regularity in the past.

That said, Golladay has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, and he's not far removed from being an effective receiver who can be that No. 1 target. The new offensive system appears to have rejuvenated him, so what can we expect moving forward?

What He Brings Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC Golladay is a tall and smooth wide receiver who specializes in winning contested balls. His secret is his use of outstanding body control, strong hands, and concentration. At 6-foot-4, he has proven to be able to separate from corners with movement alone. While not a guy who will gain a lot of separation from defenders, Golladay is big and strong enough to where he can outmuscle most of the competition he faces. It's also worth noting that thanks to Golladay's injuries dating back to last year's training camp, his rapport with Daniel Jones fell by the wayside. His Contract Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Golladay enters Year 2 of his three-year deal and has a $21.15 million cap hit. He's already received a $4.5 million roster bonus, and his $13 million base salary is fully guaranteed. Golladay will count for $21.4 million against the 2023 cap, but only $4.5 million will be guaranteed. He's also due another roster bonus of $4.5 million due on March 19, 2023. Roster Projection/Expectations Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Golladay has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, but his contract makes that impossible. That said, Golladay will get another chance to prove that last year's forgettable performance was very much a fluke and that he's still capable of generating a 1,000-yard season and winning at least 56 percent of his contested catch opportunities. To do that, Daboll, back in March, said he looked at Golladay's tape from his best years in Detroit to figure out what it is Golladay does best and how those skills can be deployed in the new offense. “You’ve got to see them do the things that you’re going to ask them to do in the offense," Daboll said. "There are plays that we’re going through right now. Heck, if those guys want to turn inside on this route, let’s figure it out when they get here and ask them.” So far, Golladay has bought into the program. "I'm excited, man," he said earlier this spring. "A lot of stuff is coming in. They're putting a lot of stuff on my plate. We just got to make things happen." He can start by staying on the field.

