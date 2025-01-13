Giants Country

New York Giants 2024 Position Unit Reviews

Miss one of our 2024 position unit reviews? You can get them all right here on this page.

Patricia Traina

A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet.
A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New York Giants 2024 Quarterback Position Review

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants tried to run it back with Daniel Jones and an upgraded offensive line and receiving weapons. But here's why it didn't work out despite the hopes it would.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries the ball on a 32-yard touchdown run against Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Giants 2024 Running Back Position Review

The emergence of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. helped soften the blow of losing Saquon Barkley and bodes well for the future of the Giants' ground game. But the Giants still have a tiny dilemma in this position.

