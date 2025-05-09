New York Giants Agree to Contract with Rookie Marcus Mbow
The New York Giants have agreed to a four-year contract with rookie offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, worth $4.617M, with $417K guaranteed at signing per a report.
Mbow was selected with the 154th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Purdue.
The general consensus was that Mbow should have been drafted before the Giants got him, but some medical questions raised concerns among the teams.
The other concern for Mbow was his size, as he’s below the average height and weight for NFL offensive tackles, but he has enough athletic traits to project him to succeed at guard.
Mbow has spent the offseason training to play all five positions on the offensive line, giving him positional versatility on the line that the Giants have prioritized over the past two offseasons.
