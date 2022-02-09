New York Giants: All About Wink (Podcast)

What are the Giants getting in new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale? The LockedOn Giants podcast reached out to Ravens beat writer Todd Karpovich of SI/Fan Nation's Raven Country to find out.

Aggressiveness... Creativity... A nightmare for opposing offenses.

These are just a few of the general things Giants fans can expect to see from a defense led by Don "Wink" Martindale, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator whom the Giants have reportedly hired as their new defensive coordinator.

According to Football Outsiders, from 2018 to 2020, Martindale's Ravens defense ranked in the top 10 for overall efficiency each year. The Ravens led the league in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game) and tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12) over that span.

Raven Country team publisher Todd Karpovich stopped by the latest LockedOn Giants podcast to provide more details about what the Giants can expect from Martindale, a Giants head coaching candidate in 2018.

Karpovich also shed some light on why Martindale's Ravens defense struggled in 2021, why Martindale was probably still willing to come to the Giants despite not getting the team's head coaching position in 2018, and why head coach John Harbaugh decided to move on from him.

As a bonus, we also discussed what former Ravens assistants Rob Ryan (inside linebackers) and Drew Wilkins (outside linebackers), who per a report are being considered to join the Giants defensive coaching staff, could end up bringing to the team's defense in the video below.

