Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

New York Giants: All About Wink (Podcast)

What are the Giants getting in new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale? The LockedOn Giants podcast reached out to Ravens beat writer Todd Karpovich of SI/Fan Nation's Raven Country to find out.

Aggressiveness... Creativity... A nightmare for opposing offenses.

These are just a few of the general things Giants fans can expect to see from a defense led by Don "Wink" Martindale, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator whom the Giants have reportedly hired as their new defensive coordinator.

According to Football Outsiders, from 2018 to 2020, Martindale's Ravens defense ranked in the top 10 for overall efficiency each year. The Ravens led the league in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game) and tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12) over that span.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale looks on during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants: All About Wink (Podcast)

What are the Giants getting in new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale? The LockedOn Giants podcast reached out to Ravens beat writer Todd Karpovich of SI/Fan Nation's Raven Country to find out.

47 seconds ago
47 seconds ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen introduces himself to members of the media before the press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How Joe Schoen Can Get More "At-Bats" in His First Giants Draft

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen recently told the team's website that he wants "as many at-bats" as he can get in the draft. Here are some moves he could make to add to the Giants' current cache of nine picks.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Highlights from Giants Country's Latest Coverage

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen introduces himself to members of the media before the press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

How Joe Schoen Can Get More "At-Bats" in His First Giants Draft

1 / 5

Raven Country team publisher Todd Karpovich stopped by the latest LockedOn Giants podcast to provide more details about what the Giants can expect from Martindale, a Giants head coaching candidate in 2018.

Karpovich also shed some light on why Martindale's Ravens defense struggled in 2021, why Martindale was probably still willing to come to the Giants despite not getting the team's head coaching position in 2018, and why head coach John Harbaugh decided to move on from him.

As a bonus, we also discussed what former Ravens assistants Rob Ryan (inside linebackers) and Drew Wilkins (outside linebackers), who per a report are being considered to join the Giants defensive coaching staff, could end up bringing to the team's defense in the video below.

Join the Giants Country Community

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale looks on during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: All About Wink (Podcast)

47 seconds ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen introduces himself to members of the media before the press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Big Blue+

How Joe Schoen Can Get More "At-Bats" in His First Giants Draft

1 hour ago
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

3 hours ago
Sep 13, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach Don Martindale on his sidelines in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 19-13.
News

New York Giants Assistant Coaching Update

15 hours ago
Tom Quinn
News

Tom Quinn Not Returning to Giants' Coaching Staff (Report)

18 hours ago
Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge (left) looks on during warm-ups with head coach Bill Belichick before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
News

Joe Judge Headed Back to New England Coaching Staff

19 hours ago
New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

22 hours ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
News

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

23 hours ago