New York Giants Announce Undrafted Free Agent Class
The New York Giants have announced their undrafted free agent signings for rookie minicamp.
The New York Giants made seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft last month but added more undrafted free agents to compete for bottom of the roster spots.
The undrafted free agency class that the Giants announced is:
- RB Rushawn Baker, Elon
- WR Jordan Bly, Gardner-Webb
- WR Dalen Cambre, Louisiana
- WR Beaux Collins, Notre Dame
- CB RJ Delancy III, Wisconsin
- WR Da’Quan Felton, Virginia Tech
- OLB Trace Ford, Oklahoma
- CB O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
- S Tommy McCormick, Idaho
- S Makari Paige, Michigan
- TE Jermaine Terry II, Oregon State
- WR Antwane Wells, Ole Miss
- OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
Wells comes in with some experience working with new rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, as they were teammates during the 2024 season.
That year, Wells had 28 catches for 553 yards and six touchdowns while playing in all 13 games.
Contributing on special teams will likely be crucial for any of these undrafted free agents to have a chance at making the roster.
