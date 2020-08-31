New York Giants Biggest Questions Entering Final Week of Training Camp

So just like that, we're about to turn the page on the calendar to September and head into what will hopefully be a "normal" NFL season following a very abnormal off-season and training camp.

The New York Giants have been hard at work trying to put together a competitive team that will eradicate the sour taste left behind by three straight underachieving teams that amassed 12 wins in the last three seasons. However, there are still questions that remain as the Giants close out training camp this week.