New York Giants Celebrate One Year of the Daniel Jones Era

One year ago today, the New York Giants, after getting off to an 0-2 start to their 2019 season, began an important new chapter in its history, turning the page on long-time starter Eli Manning for his successor, Daniel Jones, drafted sixth overall that year.

While it's been a mostly bumpy ride for Jones and the Giants--after dazzling in his NFL debut as a starter with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over the Bucs in Week 3, Jones would go on to lead the league in turnovers, miss two games due to a high ankle sprain and suffer through a 3-9 record as a starter--he continued to work at his craft to blossom into a more assured quarterback.