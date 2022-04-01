New York Giants Fan Pulse: What to Do At Five and Seven?

There are many ways the Giants can go in the first round of this month's draft. But which is the best? We--and select readers--share our thoughts.

Offensive tackle and edge?

Edge and cornerback?

Tackle and trade?

These are among the various scenarios Giants general manager Joe Schoen must consider in the first round of this month’s draft. By then, the Giants will have no doubt put their board together and run through some potential scenarios—yes, NFL teams do mock drafts to get a feel for how what is shaping up to be a busy first night of the draft is going to be as far as what positions will see an early run and which ones won’t.

What will the Giants do? Right now, it’s hard to say. Still, let's look at what they did in free agency. By adding four veteran interior offensive linemen, they’re thinking of drafting an offensive tackle to be the book-end to Andrew Thomas.

But after that, it’s anyone’s guess. A look at the Giants' defensive depth chart reveals several holes on the defensive side of the ball, on all three levels, but most notably safety, edge, and, if the Giants do indeed move on from James Bradberry, cornerback.

But while taking a defensive player would appear to be a no-brainer for the Giants, they could also use their seventh overall pick to trade down for a bounty of picks that include some in next year's draft.

As of right now, our guess is the Giants will go offensive tackle (we're leaning more and more toward Evan Neal of Alabama if he's there) at No. 5 and that they will dangle the No. 7 pick to a team looking to get ahead of Carolina for a quarterback or offensive tackle 9assuming one of the big three offensive tackles remains on the board).

But what do our readers think? Below is a sample of responses received to our latest Fan Pulse question.

(Bob G.) IF the planets align and both Neal & Ewonuku (sic) are available for both 5 & 7 picks, they should take them both. Otherwise, either one of Neal and Gardner as there is no way they can keep Bradberry.

(Daniel S.) Grab the best offensive tackle with the first pick and a defensive difference-maker with the second, preferably a shut-down corner or all-purpose second-level defender.

(Frank R.) At No. Kyle Hamilton, S, ND; at No. 7 Travon Walker, edge, Georgia (OR Jermaine Johnson, edge, Florida). Get our right tackle in the 2nd or 3rd round.

(John C.) Draft DB Gardner & trade for # 1 next year and other picks.

(Tom C.) Unfortunately, Gettleman has left Schoen very little choice but to trade one of the first-round draft choices. The offensive line is a top priority, and to trade the No. 5 pick because of Cap restrictions, which I think Schoen might be forced to do, pretty much puts the Giants out of the top two "can't miss" offensive linemen. Cross is next in line, and there is quite a drop-off there. I am sure Schoen will make the best decisions, considering the absolute mess he has inherited.

(Howard R.) If Ekwonu is not available, they have to pick Kyle Hamilton and Sauce Gardner. Having the 2 of them creates a shut down pass coverage along with McKinney and the ability to blitz using without worrying about being beat short as both are great tacklers and hitters who can jar the ball loose.

(J.R.) Malik Willis, quarterback for the Liberty Flames, must have a consideration.

