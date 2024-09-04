Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Report: All Players Expected to Practice in Some Capacity

The New York Giants will have their entire roster practice on Wednesday, though some players will be more limited than others.

Patricia Traina

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that everyone on the 53-man roster is expected to do at least individual drills in the team’s practice.

Daboll specifically mentioned quarterback Drew Lock (hip), safety Dane Belton (back), linebacker Micah McFadden (groin), and returner Gunner Olszewski, who will work but will likely be listed as limited on the injury report.

Daboll remains optimistic that Lock will be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he added they plan to ensure Tommy DeVito gets extra reps this week.

Check back later for the full injury report and player statuses.

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Big Blue+