New York Giants Injury Report: All Players Expected to Practice in Some Capacity
The New York Giants will have their entire roster practice on Wednesday, though some players will be more limited than others.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that everyone on the 53-man roster is expected to do at least individual drills in the team’s practice.
Daboll specifically mentioned quarterback Drew Lock (hip), safety Dane Belton (back), linebacker Micah McFadden (groin), and returner Gunner Olszewski, who will work but will likely be listed as limited on the injury report.
Daboll remains optimistic that Lock will be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he added they plan to ensure Tommy DeVito gets extra reps this week.
Check back later for the full injury report and player statuses.
