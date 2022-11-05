New York Giants Mailbag: Bye Week Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

What's up, James? I think you answered your question, but I'll add this one point of emphasis. The Giants can't get sloppy as they did against the Seahawks. Right now, they're not good enough to overcome mistakes against a team far more stacked than they are now.

(From Joe B.): I still believe that Jones does not see the whole field, and if his primary receiver is covered, he quickly dumps off or runs. Do you feel he is poor at picking out a secondary receiver?

What's up, Joe? I've seen signs of that, but is it because he doesn't have time to consistently go to another read, or is he just not seeing the whole field? That's where it's up for debate. Regardless, if they re-sign him, I don't see them breaking open the bank for him, as I'm not ready to say he's in the upper-echelon category of quarterbacks.

(From Joe G.) Does the NFL bring in the training staffs from all NFL teams together at one time, one place for training sessions and seminars in which they discuss possible ways, techniques, or machines, to avoid ALL types of injuries?

Hi Joe. With medicine changing rapidly, I'm sure there are annual conferences, meetings, seminars, etc., to keep NFL staffs updated on what's changing. I'd find it hard to believe that any profession wouldn't have some sort of development for its staff, wouldn't you?

(From Andrew G.): Who do you see returning punts if James gets cut?

What's up, Andrew? I think Darnay Holmes is the most logical solution at punt returner. Adoree' Jackson and Darius Slayton can also do the job, but I'd be reluctant to put either out there given their heavier workloads on defense and offense, respectively. They could also elevate Kalil Pimpleton for the role, but I believe they have seven receivers on the 53-man roster, which is quite a lot to carry.

