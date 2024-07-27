New York Giants Mailbag: "Camp Time" Edition
Thanks for the question, Andrew. Based on what I have seen and heard about Bricillo, I feel a lot better about the direction in which the offensive line is headed. Obviously, once the pads are on, we'll see how far this unit has come, but I think Bricillo's teaching style is a lot better suited to what the Giants have on the roster and where the unit currently is.
You can’t assume that everyone learns the same and that the same approach works for everyone, and I think that’s at the core of Bricillo’s approach.
What’s up, Matt? Daboll never said exactly what kind of program he went on, but I can tell you a few members of the staff (including front office folks) have access to a dietician who is always sharing nutrition tips and such.
So I wouldn’t be surprised if part of this weight loss campaign was something developed in-house. Whatever the case, kudos to him for committing to and sticking to a program. He looks fantastic, and I’m sure that shedding all that weight will be a plus for his health.
What’s good, Blizzard? Currently, Cor’Dale Flott is penciled in as CB2, but I found it interesting that after they reportedly tried to sign three established veterans (Stepehn Nelson, Tre’Davious White, and Darious Williams) all of a sudden, they’ve pivoted and are pumping up Flott
I get why they are doing it, but I’m from the “action speaks louder than words” camp. Hopefully, Flott justifies their love, but the jury is still out as far as I’m concerned.
Nick, you’re talking about the guardian caps designed to reduce concussions. I never polled the players to see whether they liked them or not. I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t, as I don’t think those caps get in the way of their vision or anything. I believe this year certain positon groups have to wear them this year as part of player safety.
Ervin, I haven’t heard anything new about Van Roten. It could be that, as a veteran, he is waiting to sign with a team later on so that he doesn’t have to go through the early part of camp.
BBI, great question. It’s kind of early still, but I think that if they go with six, those include Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Allen Robinson II, and Isaiah McKenzie.
I don’t feel good about Hodgins’ chances of making this roster, especially after he became an afterthought last year. It’s early in camp, so let’s see how the injury situation plays out.
How many sacks and pressures did each OL now on the squad allow in 2023? -- Robert B.
Robert, Pro Football Focus keeps that data, but the problem is that sometimes their assignment of sacks to offensive linemen isn’t accurate. So I don’t have exact numbers for you, but the most sacks the site credited to any one layer currently on the roster was six.
But again, unless they know the line call, I wouldn’t necessarily put a lot of stock in that data, especially since they don’t count half sacks.
Haven't seen him kick this summer yet, but in the spring he looked pretty good.