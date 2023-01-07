New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Playoffs and More

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

Tony, I think the biggest thing I had to learn is to have patience and not take anything for granted, not just with myself but with all the factors that come with the job. I constantly say this, but covering a losing team is much more complicated than covering a winning team. So when people write to me and ask questions about the draft, free agency, and off-season, I implore them to let me enjoy this run the Giants are on for as long as it might last.

I think Daniel Jones has improved most in a couple of areas. The first is in his decision-making, which is backed by his low interception rate and high completion percentage.

I also think he's taken a huge step forward in feeling the pressure in the pocket. How many times have we seen him in the past just stand there oblivious to what was going on around him? Too many. Now he's been better at anticipating the pressure around him and navigating the pocket to escape.

Where does he need to improve more? I suppose you could say his touchdown passing, but how much of that resulted from the receivers he had or the lack of consistent pass protection?

Robby, I'm reluctant to speak for the team (you want the other Pat to do that if you're looking for an official response), but from my perspective, I think you have to look at the bigger picture, which is to advance through the playoffs. Who knows? Maybe they get hot as they did in 2007, and they go on a roll and end up ruining the Eagles down the line? (Hey, we can dream, right?)

I think you answered your own question, Matt. And you're right--I'm not ready to talk about the draft yet. That will come soon enough. Until then, let's all enjoy whatever the postseason brings.

I hope so, but my gut feeling is probably not. I think Barkley's contract is going to be a tricky one to get done. But so long as they are both done by the time of the draft, that's all we can ask for.

For this cycle? Probably not. But down the line, I think Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale could draw interest as head coaching candidates, and assistant general manager Brandon Brown could draw interest as a future general manager candidate.

Not at all. These guys have played as much football as it is, so I honestly don't think those who sit will be that rusty the following week.

Thanks for the question, Chris. Jackson is doubtful for this game, so I'm pretty sure he will not play. I think the plan with him is to keep ramping him up to where you hopefully get him to practice in full next week ahead of the playoffs.

(From Jon H.) Looking at what the Cowboys are doing with Zeke and Pollard this year, I think I see a formula for the Giants. How about they re-sign Saquon and get him help in the backfield during the draft?

I read on PFF there are a lot of good runners in this year's draft. Find a power runner to smash the line, find a guard, and then build off a team that beats up the opponent and runs a lot of play action and tight end seam routes, like we did in the good old days ... and also uses Saquon as a weapon all over the field. People say, "this is a passing league," but that doesn't make sense to me. If you can win running, then win running.

Jon, what about re-signing Matt Breida? Sure he'd cost a little more than a rookie, but I think a lot of people overlook him, and I'm not sure why, as he's a pretty good runner. But to your point, while I agree to have a 1-2 punch at running back would be ideal, if they're going to pay Saquon a boatload of money, I am not so sure they're going to want to split the reps at the position.

(From Joe Y.) I get Kenny Golladay was a miss and won’t be here next year, but he seems so uninvolved and uninterested. I was at the game, and as soon as the game was over, all the players went to the field, shook hands, celebrated, etc.- but I noticed Kenny went directly to the locker room without interaction with anyone. Is he really that disconnected from his teammates/ coaches?

At this point, why is he even getting a jersey on game day? I know we can’t cut him right now, but there has to be a guy that can contribute something in his place. He doesn’t even serve in a Sterling Shepard, cheer is teammates on, type of role.

I wish I had an answer for you, Joe because I've wondered that myself. I know they have deployed him as a decoy and put him out there in garbage time, but you're right- the attitude is noticeable. They're trying to make the best of a deterioating situation.

