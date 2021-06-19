New York Giants Mailbag: Early Summer Edition

More of your New York Giants questions, plus a few inquiries about yours truly.

Do you see Slayton or Toney getting more snaps early in the season with Shepard and Golladay in a 3 WR set? -- @EmpirePRMan

What's good, Rueben? I think it's going to come down to personnel groupings, and by that, I mean you're probably not going to see the same personnel in, for example, 11-personnel. You could see Slayton, Toney, and Golladay in one grouping, say outside the red zone.

Then you could see Shepard, Golladay, and Slayton in another package. That's something I want to watch this summer based on what the Giants do in training camp, as I'm also curious to see how they deploy their receivers.

Do you think the O-line is going to be much better than last season? Also, in your opinion, will Barkley be able to stay healthy?--@True4I

I sure hope so for both. I had a chance to chat with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network this week about the Giants offensive line, and I agree that the most significant thing for that unit is that they need to cut down on their mental mistakes, which they started to do toward the end of last year.

I also agree that they're only going to be a strong as their weakest link. I have my concerns about the right side of the line, but let's see what they look like in pads and preseason games (where I hope to heck the coaching staff gives them a LOT of snaps).

Thoughts on Glennon. Is he an upgrade? Can he come and win a few games? -- @ GregPare1

What's up, Greg? I mentioned Glennon in my deep dive on the quarterbacks from earlier this week. Can he win a few games?

Well, I'm sure the Giants don't want to find out because that means that Daniel Jones is hurt and on the bench, which would not be a good thing.

Glennon has a career 6-21 won-loss record and was 0-5 last year. So again, we probably don't want to have to find out the hard way if he can win a few games for them.

Most up for grabs spot in the starting lineup at the moment? @BG6102

In the starting lineup? My guess would be the second inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez. Tae Crowder is the incumbent, but I found it interesting how the Giants added to that group in the off-season, something they did partially for depth and partly to create competition.

Hi Pat. I hope you're going to take some time off before training camp. Just curious what you like to do during your downtime?--Richard R.

Thanks for the question, Richard. I do a lot of things, depending on my mood. Sometimes I'll watch a movie or some old concert videos on YOUTUBE. I also like watching the classic TV shows I grew up on as a kid, listening to music, playing video games, or reading. I have been meaning to invest in a new acoustic guitar-- I used to play when I was a kid, but when I got married, for some reason, my guitar never made the trip with me, and I've been missing it and wanting to get a new one to see if I remember how to play it.

Not a football question. But just checking to see if you're okay after Manifest was canceled. -- Tom T.

LOL! I can't believe NBC canceled Manifest. Granted, I didn't care much for the third season, but I wanted to find out what happened, and I hope the show gets picked up by another network.

I have to say that I loved how the cast and crew interacted with the fans during the airing of the episodes--they made you feel like part of the family. And I have to wait until 2022 at the earliest for Season 5 of The Crown, which is my other non-sports indulgence. Yeesh!

Hi Pat. Long-time reader, first-time letter writer. I don't have a football question, but I was wondering what your musical tastes are? You seem like a classical type of gal--am I right?--Paul W.

LOL! Far from it, Paul. I have a variety of songs on my iPhone from artists and genres that might surprise you, but I'd say that the 70s and 80s are heavily represented in my music library.

But yeah, I have a lot of heavy metal, rock, rap, and even a few disco songs in my library.

Last concert you saw? Favorite food? Favorite computer? One thing you haven't done that you want to do. Favorite interview? Love your work.--Stefan Z.

What's up Stefan? Last concert I saw was KISS at the Rock in Newark back in August 2019. It was the second time I saw a full concert of theirs--I saw them for the first time at MSG, and I caught the original lineup during their reunion tour years when they did a Super Bowl pregame show that I happened to have been assigned to cover.

I love fresh fruit and have been making some creative relishes with fruit and some herbs to complement the fish and chicken I've been eating. I also love Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Cuban, Thai, and Japanese cuisines.

I'm still using a Dell laptop to do all my writing, but not the one I use to write my book--I had to finally retire that one as it took such a beating that it broke down on me. I tried using a Mac but I just can't.

One thing I want to do that I haven't? Hard to answer that one as there is a lot I want to do still before my time is up. But I'd love to one day travel to the northwest and check out that area as I've only been to Seattle a couple of times and just for the span of a road trip. So I'd like to see more of Washington state, check out Oregon's coast line, and maybe make it up north to Alaska.

I don't have a favorite interview--seriously, I appreciate everyone who takes a few minutes to speak with me to make my job easier so it wouldn't be fair of me to pick one person as my favorite.

You get one chance to give Dave Gettleman advice. What are you telling him? --Sam J.

Wow great question, Sam. I actually gave Dave some advice back when he was fighting his cancer battle. I fought that battle 10 years ago and I picked up little tricks that helped me with recovery that I passed along to Dave during his recovery.

Anyway, I assume you mean football wise. The only thing I might suggest is extending Jabrill Peppers' contract to open up some more cap space. That said, I think I understand why they haven't done that just yet.

