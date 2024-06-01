New York Giants Mailbag: Early Summer Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please use this link to avoid having your question land in spam. You may also post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
This letter has been edited for length.
Thanks for your response. I guess I’m just of the opinion that Daniel is not injury-prone and that any quarterback that was in his position would have succumbed to injury with that historically bad offensive line.
I also don’t 100% believe that the Giants tried to trade up for Drake Maye. That was only based on reports, but people talk about it as if it is fact. If you noticed in Daniel‘s press conference, he referred to that when questioned about it. I believe he said something like, “Well, those were just reports, and I don’t know that they tried to trade up, and I don’t think you do either,” he said to the reporter. – Matthew P.
Matthew, as I recall, Eli Manning got knocked around like a pinball toward the end of his career, yet he never missed a game due to injury. Want to know why? Eli learned to be smart as he gained experience. Daniel, for whatever the reason, seems to feel like he has to play Superman on every play in which he’s directly involved.
At least two past coaches (Jason Garrett and Pat Shurmur) have spoken about how they’ve tried to convince him that sometimes it’s smart to live to see the next down. Daniel himself has acknowledged that but he’s hardwired to do what he does.
So sorry, my friend, but when you don’t play smart when it comes to taking those kinds of chances, you’re going to get hurt and gain the injury–prone label.
As for the reported trade-up attempt for Drake Maye, I think there were enough reporters with credible reputations reporting that was the plan. You know that old saying, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire?” I have very good reason to think there was some fire here.
I don’t care what Daniel said about it–I suspect even he doesn’t know what they tried to do and I think he said what he said out of frustration over being grilled about it and was (rightfully) defensive.
But no responsible reporter is going to put out a report like that unless they have solid sourcing. Granted sources can be incorrect at times, but this isn’t like one or two reporters were putting that tidbit out. But people can believe what they want.
With all the talent brought in this year, do you see a path for Bryce Ford-Wheaton? Have you heard anything about his rehab, etc. He was looked upon as sort of a Special Teams possible star last year as a pathway towards getting on the 53 Man roster. – Paul M.
Paul, BFW has been participating in the OTAs. I saw him working with the offense in Thursday’s session, so I assume he’s well on the mend. I’m not sure what his path to a spot on the 53-man roster is outside of injuries to guys ahead of him, but I hope he has a productive summer and puts together some good tape.
Daniel Jones is wearing a sleeve, no brace. He was asked if he thought he'd have to wear one a couple weeks ago and he said that wasn't the plan.
Sure, it's possible. I don't follow those leagues but perhaps Coach Gene Clemons will be able to squeeze in an article identifying those intriguing candidates that could be a fit. If I remember correctly, last year they signed defensive lineman Kevin Atkins from the XFL.
I would not be in favor of that, though it would put an end to fan cries for tanking. The draft is set up to allow those teams that have been bad the opportunity to get the top-flight premium players, so I say leave the draft as it is.
And I disagree that the NFL is rewarding bad play. There are teams that legitimately don't do a good job of drafting (the Giants were one such team).