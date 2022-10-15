New York Giants Mailbag: Injuries and Future Moves

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

What's up, Marc? I don't understand your question or why you feel Toney's participation is pointless. How is the guy getting any reps pointless? And contrary to belief, he's not taking away from others. If you're the coach, why wouldn't you want to get him as much work as he's physically able to handle?

From Joel M: Do you think with the success of routes over the middle versus the Packers and injury to Baltimore safety, we might see some slant-and-go routes from Darius Slayton?

Anything is possible, Joel. I don't know exactly how the Giants' coaches plan to attack the Ravens' defense, but I think Slayton will be a bigger part of the offense moving forward after last week's game.

From David S.: At the beginning of this year, nobody would pay Daniel Jones franchise money. But when you look at the deals signed by Jimmy G or the money the Browns ate, could you see a scenario where Daniel Jones takes 12 or 10 million a year to stay? He looks better this year under Daboll but is anybody still going to pay him 25 or 30 million after watching our receiving corps catch balls for the rest of the year?

Thanks for the question, David. I haven't sat down and played with numbers for Jones, but I'm going to do that for the bye week, as I also want to make projections for Barkley, Andrew Thomas, and Dexter Lawerence. Could I see a scenario where Joens plays for below market value? Yes, but I think it's too soon to say where things are going.

From Barry B.: How did Nick Gates look in practice this week?

What's up, Barry? The media isn't allowed to watch the entire practice, so I can't sit here and tell you how Gates looked during team drills since that's closed to the media. I think there is growing confidence in where he's at; the question is will they be able to fit him into the roster--they'd have to open up a roster spot--and find a role for him as maybe a jumbo tight end or something.

From Joe G.: What is going on with the injuries?

Joe, if I had the answer to that question, I'd be retired and living on a tropical island by now. Seriously, I have booked a sports science professional for an upcoming episode of LockedOn Giants scheduled to run during the bye, so maybe that expert can offer some additional insight into what's going on beyond the fact that football is a violent game.

