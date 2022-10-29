New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

(From Joe G.): Do you think the Giants should try to trade for Elijah Moore from the Jets? Young big receiver that could replace Golladay. Dabs could probably straighten him out. Not sure what it would take; probably no higher than a 4 or 5. But a 4 or 5 for a starter is a bargain.

What's up, Joe? I'd be reluctant to trade for a guy who has started to show signs of being a complainer over his game snaps. And if I'm Brian Daboll, I don't want to have to straighten guys out, not with everything else he has to worry about on any given day. You either come in willing to be a team player, or you don't. It's that simple. Also, I highly doubt the Jets would accept a fourth or a fifth for Moore.

What's good, Ted? I'm working on a longer analysis of the pros and cons of trading for a player, which I hope to have out by tonight, but in a nutshell, the Giants have 11 draft picks as of this writing, and they're going to get a windfall of cap space. General manager Joe Schoen has options, which boils down to how the grades at the team's most dire areas of needs are shaping up.

I will say this much. I wouldn't necessarily object to them trading for a young receiver like Jerry Jeudy. Give him a head start on learning this offense now, and get used to working with Daniel Jones, who I think will be the quarterback next year. Then come next year, they're a lot further ahead than if they started from scratch.

I'd like to see the Giants get healthy, for starters. But as far as holes on the roster, I think we can all agree that they need some legitimate firepower at receiver and better play from their inside linebackers, particularly against the run. I'm also curious to see how Bellinger's absence affects things. And I'd feel better if they had some more depth at cornerback.

I think Jerry Jeudy of the Broncos or Chase Claypool of the Steelers makes the most sense. Brian Daboll coached Jeudy at Alabama, so he knows him.

The problem is that the Giants aren't the only team looking for a receiver--the Packers are said to be looking to add to their receiver group as well. So I fear that with the demand being higher than the supply, the price might be too high for the Giants' tastes.

At the risk of tendering what might be an unpopular opinion among the Daniel Jones detractor club, I think the job Jones has done this year is amazing. His receiver group hasn't been top-notch, and his offensive line has been shaky at times, and yet he's found a way to get it done.

Now that said, I think you also have to give credit to the fact the Giants have a healthy Saquon Barkley, who has made a big difference in the offense. But yeah, I think, all things considered, Jones has stepped up and done a good job of making his case to be the quarterback beyond this year.

Hi Elizabeth. I used to be an avid fantasy football player, but ever since taking on more responsibilities in my job, there just aren't enough hours in the day for me to play fantasy football, which is a shame.

I used to like playing it, and it was a great way to keep up with the league. But I still refer to the research on the fantasy sites for certain elements within my reporting, as some of that stuff is valuable.

What's up, JC? I know this is a rhetorical question, but I'm not going to attempt to speak for other people, especially when I don't know what was said or why they said it. But if you're still unsure about Jones, see what the Giants do with his contract after the season. That will tell you all you need to know.

What's up, John? I'm working on a "pros and cons" article about this topic in which I outline what I would do and what I think the Giants will do. (That article should be out by tonight.) In the meantime, to answer your question, I'd put the odds at about 50-50 right now of Schoen trading for a receiver before the deadline. I'll explain why in my forthcoming article.

What's up, IO? Probably not. I think you're forgetting that the Giants will be getting Darrian Beavers back next year, and he will fill a big hole at ILB.

I realize that doesn't help them this year, but why trade to add to that group when you have a guy and can potentially add another via the draft or free agency next year? That position (yes, even given its performance so far) isn't a huge need, as they can move Landon Collins to take on some of that role.

(From Jon G.) Does Toney have to pass a physical for the trade to happen, or does that not apply here because he has been injured?

Hi Jon. My understanding is that all players have to pass a physical for a trade to be validated.

(From Andrew G.) Are you surprised with the compensation we got for Toney? I thought he wouldn't have any trade value, given he can't get on the field. Also, what wide receivers do you think are feasible to obtain via trade this year with both draft capital and cap space to navigate after the Toney trade?

Hi Andrew. Yes, I'm surprised at what the Giants were able to get for Toney based on his potential, which we all know can go either way. The Chiefs obviously must have liked Toney when he was coming out of college, so good luck to them and him--hope the "marriage" works out better than it did here.

I have an article coming out later today about Giants options and the pros and cons of each, so sit tight for that...should be up by late afternoon/early evening.

