New York Giants Mailbag: Midsummer Break Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Pat R. - Is Jerry Schuplinski the right QB coach for the Giants. He doesn't have much experience in developing QBs. His claim to fame is that he worked with Brady in NE for a few seasons. Given how vital Daniel Jones's progression is this season, I think they could have had a more experienced QB coach. Is this just another hire where Judge worked with him in New England?

Hi Pat. Let me clarify some things for you. First, Schuplinski, as the assistant quarterbacks coach, my understanding is he worked with developing the backups where two of his most famous pupils were Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo.

I don't think Joe Judge would hire any coach just because he worked with him unless he was convinced the guy had what it took to be successful. I understand that Jason Garrett also works with Daniel Jones. Regarding the things to be concerned with regarding this team, Schuplinski is at or near the bottom.

From Jon G. - Hi Pat. Two questions for you. What will have a more significant impact on Leonard Williams’ production in 2021, the loss of Dalvin Tomlinson, or the addition of Azeez Ojulari? Why? And was Blake Martinez a full participant at the practices this Spring? Has he had any lingering back issues?

Hi Jon. Let me start with Martinez. To my knowledge, he didn't have any back issues that cut into his workouts. Was he a full participant? From what I recall, yes, but remember the media was only there for two OTAs and three days of mandatory minicamp, so I can't speak to whether he was there on the days the media wasn't there.

Either way, if Martinez wasn't there for all the workouts, so what? This isn't like he is learning the defense all over again. I just think way too many people--fans and media--stress too much about veteran attendance at off-season programs when in fact, the time to worry is if they're not there for training camp when the hitting and football stuff begins.

Regarding your first question, I would go with Tomlinson, but even then, I feel somewhat confident that Danny Shelton, Austin Johnson, and the rest of the rotation at that spot can be productive enough to push the pocket.

I fully expect Williams to see more double-team blocks, and if that's the case, I'm curious to see how Patrick Graham schemes things up to free other guys to take advantage.

Do you think the Giants should have addressed the offensive line in the draft? And should they try and bring in some free agents to help bolster the o-line? -- @ShyguXxx

Thanks for the question. Should the Giants have drafted offensive line help? Well, let me ask you this. Was there anyone in that class on the board when the Giants were on the clock that we can say would have been better than what they had?

We saw, after all, how the Giants went through growing pains with three rookies last year, so what's to say that wouldn't have happened again?

That said, I was surprised they didn't do more in free agency, but hey, they seem committed to the youth movement, so we'll see how that works out for them.

It was reported there will be no fans at Giants training camp practices. Please help me understand why this is, especially after they announced plans to open the stadium on game day to a full crowd.--Edwin M.

Thanks for the question, Edwin. This is just my theory in looking at this from a business perspective, but the only conclusion I can come up with that makes a lick of sense is that the Giants will be on the road for back-to-back weeks to take part in joint practices.

So if I'm making a business decision on renting bleachers, concession stands, port-o-potties, etc., I might question whether it's worth it for one week when I can instead hold something in the stadium where all that stuff is already set up.

Now I don't know exactly how many practices will be open to the public in the stadium--I had heard it would be one (and that was what was reported).

But the reason why there's probably not more is that the Giants share that building with the Jets, plus I believe there are other events on the calendar in which the building will be in use.

I am curious about running back Sandro Platzgummer. Why is he on the roster? What can he offer the Giants? And what he did while playing Austrian football? -- Joseph F.

Thanks for the question, Joe. Check out this write-up I posted this week on Platzgummer, which I think will answer your questions and then some (it also includes a video of his workout). And don't forget I am posting new previews on every player on the training camp roster until I get to the end of the alphabetical list.

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!