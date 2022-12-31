New York Giants Mailbag: More on Daniel Jones

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

John, Derek Carr has had some top receivers to throw to in his career-- Amari Cooper being one and, most recently, Davante Adams. He is 63-79 in his career. So why did they bench him for Stidham? My guess is they're planning to move on from him after this year and probably didn't want to risk him getting injured.

So I'd rather go with Jones, all things being equal. I know about his history. I know he has a record of 20-31-1 as a starter. But I see a quarterback that has finally taken a step forward, and while I'm not ready to back up the Brinks truck just yet, I think he's checked off a lot of boxes and has earned a chance to continue as this team's quarterback.

Thanks for the question, Nimar. I haven't worked out numbers yet for what I think Jones will get (I have been playing around with that in my spare time and hope to come up with something after the season ends).

But I can safely say that regardless of how they acquire a No. 1 receiver, that won't affect what kind of contract they offer Jones.

Once I get around to doing the off-season stuff with the cap, I'll be able to go into more detail on why, but I don't see the Giants short-changing the players.

Hi Rueben. That wouldn't be a bad idea to have Saquon and the running game wear down that very good Colts defense.

I don't think even Mike Kafka knows right now how many touches Saquon will get in the first quarter, as it depends on how the game flows--what if the Colts dominate the first quarter? Thus it's virtually impossible to forecast these kinds of stats.

Go for it. I have a saying that the worst people can do is say no if you ask for something. I mean, if the late Queen of England could show up at a complete stranger's wedding, anything is possible, right?

Christian, the Giants already picked up Lawrence's option year. That said, I think once they take care of the expiring contracts and priorities, I can see them trying to hammer out a long-term deal with him, as he's been a very good player for them.

Thanks for the question. I learned a long time ago it's best that I answer for myself rather than try to speak for others.

Rob, I normally don't like to use percentages for answers, but I am 99.99 percent certain the Giants will move on from Kenny Golladay after this year. If Joe Schoen hasn't touched that contract by now for cap space, that tells you everything you need to know about his thought process.

(From Ron L.) The last play of the Washington game was definitely pass interference; however, Thibodeaux got poked in the eye and stopped his rush, giving Heineke 6 seconds to throw. Why was "hands to the face" or "face mask" not called? Same when Bellinger almost had his eye taken out. Am I missing something?

You pretty much summed up the general feeling about the officiating around the league. It's not perfect, never has been, and probably never will be. But I still say that for every call against the Giants, they get away with calls that should have been but aren't.

As for why it wasn't called, the officials are off-limits to the media except if a designated pool reporter gets approval to meet with them regarding a controversial call.

The pool reporter is someone from the home team's media, so I can't give you an answer as to why there was no penalty there other than to guess that the officials missed it.

(From Joe G.) I still don't understand why some fans and writers question whether we should re-sign Jones. Doesn't make ANY SENSE. See where some writers compare Jones's numbers to Mahomes, Allen, and others. These guys have a lot more to work with. Better OL, FAR, FAR better receivers, use their TEs better, and at times better play calling.

I will argue that NO QB has done as much with the lack of talent on offense that Jones has. Would also argue that pick-ups of WRs, of course, injuries, and the disappointment of Golladay, that the Giants have the worst receiving corps in the NFL now. What's your take?

Joe, you would have to direct this question to those who don't support Jones's return. I am in the camp that he deserves a contract extension, and I will explain why in an upcoming article after the season ends.

Chris, you keep tossing out your opinion, which is fine--you're entitled to have an opinion, like anyone else on the planet. But if you want to engage in a constructive debate with me regarding why your opinion is right and mine isn't, present some facts.

Mike, in all honesty, I don't put much stock in the Pro Bowl--All-Pro is the metric that carries more weight than anything. The Pro Bowl has always been a popularity contest. As for Feliciano, he hasn't been horrible this year, but again, let's see if he earns All-Pro status.

Tony, I have not done any work on the free agent or draft classes yet, so I don't want to dive too deep into how I'd approach things until I do. That said, I think the most glaring needs on this team include receiver, inside linebacker, interior offensive line, cornerback depth, and, to perhaps a lesser degree, you can probably add backup running back and tight end to the list.

Hi Eric. Nope, I can't see anything changing regarding decision-making. As I noted above, it's obvious that this team lacks depth/talent. As for if it changes expectations, I think the expectation every year is to make the playoffs and advance, so again, I don't see that changing regardless of what happens this year.

