New York Giants Mailbag: Pre-Camp Edition

Thanks for the question. Let's see what they have right now in camp, as I think if there were anyone out there worth bringing in, they would have done so already. Remember, this team still isn't exactly swimming in salary cap space to be swapping guys on and off the roster unless they have to.

Thanks for the question. Players pop up on the injury report all the time. Bellinger, in this instance, popped up, and people assume it's because of the MetLife Stadium turf. That is not the case, from what I understand.

So unless we know when a guy is initially injured and when exactly the injury took place--guys sometimes don't immediately show up on the injury report--it's difficult to assign a percentage of the blame to any surface. I'd have to track a season's worth of data to get a sample of where injuries are happening. (Note to self: track the injuries this year.)

As for the Giants' injury history and how it compares to the Jets' history, according to ManGamesLost.com, the Giants led the league with 356 man games lost to the Jets' 296 (fourth), but the Jets had more guys not practice (264) than the Giants (203)--and those figures also include guys who missed time due to illness/COVID-19. So make of that what you will.

James, I appreciate the question, but I don't pay attention to the Madden ratings. I know it's a popular game, and yes, I've played it in the past, but I'm just not the person to be asking that since I don't use their ratings when I build out a fantasy football team.

As for your other question, I think Daniel Jones is set up to succeed this year, but again, I need to see how things unfold and if he stays healthy and takes advantage of the opportunities before him.

What's good, Nat? The Bellinger injury, from what I understand, is not serious. Also, I don't think there was ever a true pecking order established for the tight ends, to be honest--I think people assumed Bellinger was TE1 because of all the reps he got in the spring.

That said, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, and Chris Myarick will probably lead the way in reps, though I expect them to look at Andre Miller and Austin Allen a lot this summer.

As for surprises at cornerback, I'm not exactly what you mean. Are you referencing additions? Depth? A sleeper? Drop me a note and clarify what you mean, and I'll circle back to this next week.

This is an interesting question because I think there is talent across the board. But I also think there are some position groups where it's a little lighter in terms of experience, so that's what I'm going to base my answer on.

I think those groups with shaky depth in terms of experience are cornerback as they don't have much experience behind Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson. I think safety is paper thin as well.

I think they have solid depth at outside linebacker and quarterback, to name a couple. O-line is a work in progress, but I think the depth is strong. Same with the D-line.

(From Scott M.) We heard a lot about how Joe Schoen would come in and clear house on the scouting department but that it wouldn't happen until after the draft. I know that a few individuals at the top of the department were removed, and others were hired.

What about the rest of the department? Are they the same scouts but presenting material in a different format (as suggested)? Are they using new/updated technology and/or focusing on different prospect traits?

What's good, Scott? I don't have a complete answer for you at this time, but for what it's worth, Joe Schoen will speak to the media next week before camp kicks off so maybe the topic will come up if time allows.

I know many of the lower level scouts were retained and I had heard they were going to revamp how they did the grading and deploy some new technology. But I can't tell if they've commenced that changeover yet.

