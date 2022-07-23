Skip to main content

New York Giants Mailbag: Pre-Camp Edition

Our weekly mailbag returns so let's see what's inside.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

Thanks for the question. Let's see what they have right now in camp, as I think if there were anyone out there worth bringing in, they would have done so already. Remember, this team still isn't exactly swimming in salary cap space to be swapping guys on and off the roster unless they have to.

Thanks for the question. Players pop up on the injury report all the time. Bellinger, in this instance, popped up, and people assume it's because of the MetLife Stadium turf. That is not the case, from what I understand.

So unless we know when a guy is initially injured and when exactly the injury took place--guys sometimes don't immediately show up on the injury report--it's difficult to assign a percentage of the blame to any surface. I'd have to track a season's worth of data to get a sample of where injuries are happening. (Note to self: track the injuries this year.)

As for the Giants' injury history and how it compares to the Jets' history, according to ManGamesLost.com, the Giants led the league with 356 man games lost to the Jets' 296 (fourth), but the Jets had more guys not practice (264) than the Giants (203)--and those figures also include guys who missed time due to illness/COVID-19. So make of that what you will. 

James, I appreciate the question, but I don't pay attention to the Madden ratings. I know it's a popular game, and yes, I've played it in the past, but I'm just not the person to be asking that since I don't use their ratings when I build out a fantasy football team.  

As for your other question, I think Daniel Jones is set up to succeed this year, but again, I need to see how things unfold and if he stays healthy and takes advantage of the opportunities before him.  

What's good, Nat? The Bellinger injury, from what I understand, is not serious. Also, I don't think there was ever a true pecking order established for the tight ends, to be honest--I think people assumed Bellinger was TE1 because of all the reps he got in the spring.

