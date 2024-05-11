New York Giants Mailbag: Rookie Minicamp Edition
Will, the roster isn't close to being set. There are still competitions to be played out, and as much as I hate to say it, injuries, if they pop up, could alter any expectations one might have.
Personally, I hope the club is better than last year, but I am going into 2024 with ZERO expectations, which I recommend everyone do so as not to be too depressed if the expectations aren't met.
I don't know. I'm more interested in what kind of production numbers these guys post.
If they can, I'd still like to see them add a power running back to the roster. I still have concerns about CB2 and whether that guy is on the roster.
As for who's vulnerable to being cut, I learned a long time ago not to make roster predictions in May. Too many things can happen, and I'd rather give a more educated guess than to spitball ideas.
Let the competitions play out. Let's see who works with what unit and their potential roles. And let's make sure this roster comes through the rest of the spring healthy.
By the way, I'll probably do a 53-man roster projection before the first preseason game.
(From Al G.) Do you believe all this talk about Drew Lock really being the one the team plans to start at quarterback?
Al, I think that's what some people want to see happen, but it's too soon to make that kind of forecast.
Let's see where Daniel Jones is in his rehab when Week 1 comes along--he's on track to return, and I think if he gets a bit of work a week or two before the season, he will, as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have said all along, be the starter. I also think Lock will push Jones simply by his presence.
