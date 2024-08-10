New York Giants Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition
Kris, Bricillo is more of a teacher than a screamer. From what his linemen have told me, he goes over the finer details of what they need to know, which helps them execute at the level they need to.
I used this example once before: Bobby Johnson was like the math teacher who draws up an equation on the board and then expects you to execute it without the benefit of knowing how he arrived at the answer. Bricillo draws up the equation and explains how to get to the answer.
Drake, I can only speak for myself, and I thought Darren Waller made a big difference, as he was healthy during camp. This year, I think the Giants' offense appears more fundamentally sound. They held their own in the joint practices, so that was encouraging enough that I don't think what we saw was a mirage.
Where or how can I find ALL the good great & ugly ALL in one place? -- Joe F.
Hi Joe. I haven't had a chance to archive them, but when I do--hopefully by the end of this weekend--you'll be able to find them here.
How much better than Daniel Jones do you think an "elite" QB (e.g., Brady/Rodgers/Mahomes) would have performed with the Giants' OL and receivers? 2. Comparison between DJ and Phil Simms's first 5 years shows a lot of similarities.
Then look at Simms's record over the rest of his career (72W-37L). 3. Tom Brady is considered by many to be the G.O.A.T. QB, but how does he really compare with the1950's QBs playing under 1950's rules?
Otto Graham won his division all 10 years he played and 7 of the 10 league championship games, with a then almost unheard of 55.8% lifetime pass completion rate and 86.6 QB rating. How would Brady have fared under those rules, and how well would Graham have done in today's don't-touch-the-QB environment? -- Michael D.
Michael, I appreciate the questions, but I have no way of projecting how Brady would have compared with quarterbacks in the 1950s. The game has changed so much over the years that I don't think you can do a straight apples-to-apples comparison. I guess it depends on your perspective.
Could you clarify the situation with two players having the same number. I realize that most of the situations involve borderline players or offensive/defensive ones with the same number.Could they even be on the sidelines together? -- Steve S.
Steve, the way it works is that the offense wears blue and the defense white. Because the Giants have a bunch of numbers retired, they don't have enough for the 90-man roster, so some players have to share their numbers with others. It's perfectly acceptable in the preseason.
Here is my latest 53-man roster projection with depth chart, which was published before the Lions game. I think after the Lions game, the depth behind Singletary is still up for debate as all three running backs had stong showings.
Kevin, they don't HAVE to, but given how things went last year, I think it makes sense to do so, don't you?