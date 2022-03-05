New York Giants Mailbag: The "Combine" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.



So with the combine over, who do think the top 7 guys are, and who do you think the Giants will draft at 5 and 7 if they keep both choices? (Joe G)

What's up, Joe? The combine still has another couple of days to go, so let's table this question for another week while all the numbers and data are compiled. I also don't have a strong feeling just yet what the plan is for 5 and 7 and probably won't until we get through the first waves of free agency. This is a new regime, remember, and I'm still trying to get a feel for their thinking.

I think the Giants currently have 9 or 10 1st-round picks on their roster. If you were one of the other 31 GMs looking at the current Giants roster, which player would you go after, and what draft choice would you offer? (Jack S.)

What's up, Jack? Despite all the former first-round draft picks on the roster, this is a team coming off a 4-13 record last year, so I can't sit here and say I'd be breaking down the door for anyone on the roster.

That said, I have been saying for over a week now (before the NFL Network came out with their report) that the player most likely to be moved is cornerback James Bradberry and that if they can get at least a third-round pick, I'd take that and not look back if I were them.

With two females on the coaching staff, do you think the Giants will be a lot better in 2022, maybe head to the playoffs then when Joe Judge and Pat Shurmur were Giants Head Coaches? Do you think the Giants will be better with Joe Schoen as the General Manager rather than Dave Gettleman as the Giants General Manager? The Giants were terrible under Joe Judge and Pat Shurmer as Head Coaches and Dave Gettleman as General Manager. (Chris F.)

Hi Chris. I don't think the gender of the coaching staff members is going to make or break what this team does. It boils down to whether they get the right players in to fit the scheme and if they can stay healthy. It will take some time, but I'm optimistic, as always.

What's up, David? In that scenario, yes, I could see a trade down, as of this writing. But let's see who takes advatnage of their pro day to shoot up the board as maybe that will change everything.

I think they have ruled anything out, to be honest. That said, I think they need a lot of additional parts to where they're not quite in a position to be trading away draft assets. And what if Ickey Ekwonu is off the board by No. 2? Gotta admit that right now this board is tricky to set as of right now. I'm hoping to gain more clarity once the pro days happen and once we get through the first wave of free agency.

I don't think I'd draft both, Adam. I want my first-rounders to be Day 1 starters--and I'm not sitting Andrew Thomas to play two rookies. I'm also likely not going to draft a college tackle in the top seven to convert him to guard, not if I want to keep my job.

Join the Giants Country Community