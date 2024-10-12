New York Giants Mailbag: The Daniels, Winning, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Kris, it's too soon to say. Let's say the Giants go on a run and make the playoffs. Do you rush to dump Jones after he's brought you to the playoffs in two of his last full seasons? Right now, I’d say it’s 50-50 for Joens to be back, but there’s a lot of football left to be played before I think they make a final decision. I also think that where they end up in the draft order could also play a role.
Why not? If they can resolve the dropped passes and clean up a few of the little things that have held them back, such as not being more efficient on first and second downs, there's no reason to believe the Giants' offense can't hit another level this year.
I guess we'll all find out on Sunday night, won't we?
Icarus, if you're going to run 12-personnel, it's usually to help with pass blocking. You can only throw the ball to one person at a time, right? This team is having greater success with 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end).
The coaches like Theo Johnson's size and athleticism, given how they continue to force-feed the rookie into the offense. When you consider that the passing offense currently runs through Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, there are only so many balls to go around.
So for now, Bellinger’s role is that of a blocker. And there’s no shame in doing that. Eventually I think he'll get his chance to do more in terms of receiving, but again, he needs to make the most of his snaps.
In 2022, we all thought Daniel Jones was going to be done in NY. Then he played great and led us to the playoffs. Do you see a similar pattern here? At this point in the season, what do you think his fate will be going forward? -- Jeremy D.
Jeremy, I think it's too early to say. Jones has been playing better ball these past few weeks, but I still think he needs to show he can load the team on his back and carry them across the finish line when it counts. That said, right now, he's trending in the right direction to return.
If you were the coach, how do you split reps between Singletary and Tracy assuming Singletary is back soon. Also, what does Hyatt need to do to get more balls thrown his way when he is on the field? Why is he not an option when playing? -- Drew K.
Drew, the simple fact right now is that Darius Slayton is a better receiver who runs cleaner routes than Hyatt. I still think Hyatt will see a bigger role on offense as the year goes on, but people need to remember that he was sort of a one-game wonder while in college who had a steeper learning curve than most realized.
As for the rep split between Tracy and Singletary, why not run 20 personnel and get them both on the field, and then let the defense figure out who's doing what?
I think our biggest need on defense is a D.T. to complement Dexter. Do you see any trade activity in that direction? -- Charles P.
Charles, first, I agree with you about getting another IDL -- remember they talked about potentially adding another IDL on the Hard Knocks series, so it's clear as day they were looking to add to that group. But no, I don't see any trade activity in that direction.
I do see potential free agent and/or draft activity next offseason. I mean if this team plans to get another quarterback--and that can't be ruled out right now even though Daniel Jones is playing better at the moment--wouldn't it make sense to hold onto all their draft picks next year rather than have to give up premium picks for a veteran IDL on another team?