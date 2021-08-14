New York Giants Mailbag: The "Roster Questions" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Chris M. - Reading about the retirements and injuries on some key players, rookies and backups have me concerned. I don’t follow other teams--are we average in this respect, or worse, as I suspect? Also, I recall making changes with Strength & Conditioning coaches a couple of years back as we were one of the more injury-prone teams. How are we now?

Thanks for the question, Chris. I must confess that I haven't been following injuries on other teams either--not worth it in the preseason (during the season, I have access to a database service that tracks that stuff, so I could always compare at the end of the season).

As for retirements, I believe the Raiders had three guys retire, so I wouldn't get too worked up over that. Guys simply change their minds or realize that they just don't have anything left in the tank to give. It happens far more than I think we realize.

From Danny G. - Why don't the NYG sign Austin Reiter. Is the reason because he's a starter, and the NYG only sign backups. Put him at center and move Gates to guard, where he would rather play.

What's up, Danny? One of two things came into play here regarding Austin Reiter.

He either wanted too much money to sign or decided to skip training camp and the preseason (like how Logan Ryan did last year when he waited out an opportunity). My guess is it's the money issue given that the Giants have since signed two guys to play center, the first being Looney who retired, and more recently Ted Larsen.

From Pat R. - After seeing what you have at training camp, has the O-Line regressed because of the kids' lack of quality depth and improvement. I heard so much about how the Giants needed a press CB, but is Aaron Robinson physical enough to be a press CB?

What's good, Pat? Regarding Aaron Robinson, he's on PUP, so I haven't seen him in the NFL setting yet to make any kind of determination.

Regarding the offensive line, I'd like to see them in a game before drawing any definitive conclusions, but I will say this much: I don't like how the penalties and false starts have started to creep up this past week.

Thanks for the questions. I will be shocked if Sam Beal makes the 53-man roster. Maybe they put him on the practice squad if he closes out with a strong camp.

But I think at this point, Rodarius Williams has the inside track on that last cornerback spot. As for Kyle Murphy, he hasn't jumped out at me much, so that's someone (among many) we'll be taking note of in the preseason games.

What's good, Satoshi?. No, I don't think you'll see the Giants sign Tim Tebow if the Jaguars cut him. Great guy, as you said, but they really can't afford to devote a roster spot to developmental players, which is what Tebow is right now.

