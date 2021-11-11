New York Giants Mid-Year Review: Offense

It's been a rough half season for the Giants offense. Let's take a look back at how things have unfolded.

The New York Giants offense hasn't lived up to expectations after an offseason of significant spending. There are many reasons attributed to the offensive struggles; some say reasons, others say excuses. Either way, New York hasn't been dealt the easiest deck of cards.

Their injured reserve list currently has 17 players stashed, making them the most injured team in terms of that metric. Among the 17 players are OG Shane Lemieux, OC Nick Gates, OT Andrew Thomas, WR Dante Pettis, WR C.J. Board, and TE Levine Toilolo.

The loss of three starting offensive linemen is bad enough, but the amount of Giants at the skilled positions that have missed time throughout the year is staggering. Running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram, and receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, and Darius Slayton have all missed portions of the season due to injury. Receiver John Ross also missed the first three games of the year while on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

To properly analyze this Giants offense, these injuries have to be addressed. It's a big part of the storyline, but it's only a factor in the struggles that continue to plague this Jason Garrett-led offense.

Expectations were set high for an offense that was getting a healthy Saquon Barkley back from his knee injury. That had added receivers Kadarius Toney through the draft and Kenny Golladay through free agency. Many hoped these additions would launch quarterback Daniel Jones' career on a similar path to the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's in his third season.

That hasn't necessarily happened. Allen was in the MVP conversation last season, and his physical gifts were always a stretch to be replicated by Jones. That doesn't mean Jones hasn't shown signs of improvement, nor does it mean Jones can't be the quarterback moving forward for the Giants franchise.

The Giants' offense is marginally better in terms of points per game through the first nine games. They ranked 31st last year with an average of 17.5, and now they average 19.9, which puts them at 24th in the NFL. Garrett's unit was also 31st in yards last season, with an average of 299 per game, and they now rank 21st, with an average of 334 - a substantial difference.

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has eight touchdowns and five interceptions with a completion percentage of 64.8. If that completion rate is maintained, it would be the highest of his career by over 2 percent. Both his yards per attempt and adjusted completion percentage would also be the highest of his career. He has 2,059 yards through the eight and a half games (left the Dallas game with a concussion), and 896 of those yards are after the catch.

He currently ranks 16th in passing yards behind Mac Jones. His touchdown percentage remains insanely low at 2.7% (it was 2.5 percent% last season). He had a touchdown percentage of 5.2 percent in his rookie season, with Pat Shurmur calling the plays.

Jones currently ranks 23 in pressure rate per dropback, and he is pressured on 21.3% of his dropbacks. For reference, Zach Wilson of the Jets is the most pressured quarterback in the league at 30 percent. Jones averages 2.4-seconds with the football in his hand per dropback.

Daniel and Mac Jones currently lead the league in defensive plays called against them that blitz and they have both faced 101 blitz play calls on the season. Daniel Jones has been sacked 19-times on the year, ranking tenth in the league.

Jones' receivers rank in the top five of drop percentage with a 6.4% rate. His "bad throw" percentage ranks around the middle of the pack in the NFL. The offense ranks 11th in RPO passes with 24 throws, a choice made by the quarterback based on defensive reactions.

New York's offense also ranks sixth in the NFL in play-action pass attempts, and 531 passing yards resulted from the Giants' working their play-action game. Jones struggled with play-action through the first two seasons of his career. He has been better in 2021.

Jones has also developed in other areas of his game. Navigating the pocket, eye manipulation on single-high safety looks, and his footwork have all improved in 2021. He has still been prone to some mental errors-- the two interceptions to Taylor Rapp and the opening series pick to Willie Gay Jr come to mind--but all in all, development is taking place.

What's Daniel Jones' ceiling? That's the fair question that should be asked. Can this quarterback consistently take the Giants over the top as he showed against the Saints? The question hasn't been answered yet, in our opinion. There are flashes, and then there are bad mistakes. Unfortunately for Jones, many bad mistakes happen in prime time, where he is now 0-7.

Skilled Positions

It hasn't been easy to gauge the actual nature of the Giants' skilled position players with all of the injuries, but we'll try our best based on what we've seen.

Based on the eyeball test, it may be safe to assume that Kadarius Toney was dealing with multiple injuries, as head coach Joe Judge hinted after the victory over the Raiders. I think this could be one reason why the Giants haven't featured him in their game plan since he exited the Rams game on the first drive.

It would not be surprising to see more Toney if he's fully healthy out of the bye. It would also be great to see Barkley and Shepard healthy along with Toney and a healthy Golladay, but that remains to be seen.

Scheme

According to PFF, the Giants have run more gap than zone runs. They've run gap 96 times and zone 74 times. The 2020 rushing play of choice was the G/H counter run with a pulling "sniffer" (typically Kaden Smith) and the backside guard pulling to the play side. Garrett still calls this play, but not at the same rate as he did last season.

There's a lot of double-team blocking upfront where the double teams are established and vertical displacement is attempted. There's some G-Lead with a guard and use some stretch zone and inside zone. Jason Garrett attempts to establish the run and work the play-action passing attack, depending on the opponent.

Garrett employs a lot of reduced bunch sets, 3x1 spread, empty sets, 2x2 reduced stacks, and a lot of two and three tight-end looks. There are a lot of 2x2 slant/flat or some variation of a flat, and an inside breaking route. Garrett is also a fan of stick concepts, a lot of levels from 3x1, and man beaters from reduced splits, all of which have shown up in this offense as well.

All that said, the offensive philosophy is still very conservative. Some of this is due to the injuries along the offensive line. Some may be due to Daniel Jones's inconsistencies. Whatever the case, the lack of explosive plays in 2020 was a downfall of the offense. We've seen more explosive shots in 2021, but it's still not a strength of the offense.

Blocking

The Giants' blocking hasn't been great. They blocked very well while run blocking against the Raiders, but without Andrew Thomas, both tackles have proven not to be trusted on an island, limiting the offense. That's not to mention the interior pressure that the line allows; it doesn't put Daniel Jones in an optimal position.

Over the first two years of Daniel Jones's career, he had a tackle rank in the top two in terms of pressure allowed. Solder ranks seventh in the NFL at the moment (hey, it's progress). All in all, this offensive line has a lot of problems, specifically in pass protection.

The Giants were able to run the football well against the Raiders. There are signs of encouragement since it was around this time last year that the offensive line started to block well up front while run blocking. Hopefully, the cohesion grown through constant reps may lead to better combo blocks to enhance the DUO rushing attack.

There's a ton of room for improvement with this offensive line. We will see if Rob Sale can work some magic through the bye week.

Final Thoughts

The Giants' offense is still very conservative. It doesn't generate many explosive plays down the field, and the offensive line continues to be a liability in pass protection.

The issues along the offensive line have persisted with this Giants' team for years. They predate Daniel Jones, yet they're still very much present. The Giants coaching staff must reevaluate their approach and watch a ton of film to find ways to adjust to their current situation.

They're a 3-6 team in a conference that features a 4-4 wildcard seed. They're not out of it yet, but they have a lot of work to do.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.