New York Giants Must Improve These 3 Areas on Defense for Success
The New York Giants defense struggled last season, though there were some bright spots, like contributing half of the best turnover differential in the NFL (tied for first with Baltimore).
The pass defense was also better than given credit for, as the Giants allowed the ninth-best opposing quarterback rating, 84.1.
However, the Giants need to improve their defensive game if they want to compete in an NFC East that looks to be tough again. Here are three key defensive numbers the Giants need to improve.
Points Allowed Per Game
Averages are indeed a tricky metric to wade through. Still, the fact is that seven of the nine teams that allowed less than 20 points a game made it to the playoffs – Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Buffalo, San Francisco, Kansas City, and Baltimore.
Especially in an NFC East that has big-play offenses like Dallas and Philadelphia and an upstart Washington Commanders, the Giants' need to maintain a better scoring defense will be vital.
By not allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league with 24 and tightening up the pass defense to limit the big pass plays over 20 and 40 yards, the Giants could see the number of points allowed drop.
Sacks
The Giants need to sack the opposing quarterback just as much as they need to protect their own. New York finished 28th in the league with just 34 sacks.
The pass rush should be better in 2024, thanks to the offseason acquisition of former Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns. Burns plays the uber-valuable modern 3-4 outside linebacker position that’s more of a standup rush end.
Burns has had 38.5 sacks in the last four seasons. Although he had only eight sacks last season, he earned a career-best Pro Football Focus grade of 73.8 and tied a career-high in defensive stops.
Playing opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had 13 sacks in Year 2 last season, and Dexter Lawrence (owner of an elite 92.6 PFF pass-rush grade) in the interior, Burns could help revitalize Big Blue’s pass rush.
Again, the pass rush will be vital in a division with Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, and rookie first-rounder Jayden Daniels.
Rushing Yards Allowed
Whatever the additional factors for the Giants’ allowance of 2,251 yards -- often playing from behind, for instance–such yardage can’t be allowed if a team wants to play winning football.
Allowing nearly four yards a carry will deplete a defense and the clock. The Giants allowed 49 first-down conversions from running plays on first down and 50 from second down. On second down plays with one to two yards to go, the Giants allowed 5.37 yards per rush.
Stops, defined by PFF as a “play where a defender makes a tackle, and the location of the tackle means the play is a successful one for the defense,” is a telling metric. On first down, the tackle must be made within 45 percent of the way to a first down or less. The offense can’t get to 60 percent of the way to a first down, and on third or fourth down, the offense can’t convert.
The New York Giants had one player register 50 or more stops last season, linebacker Bobby Okereke (58), among four players with more than 30 stops. That’s better than Detroit, Chicago, and San Francisco, all of which had top rushing defenses.