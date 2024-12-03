New York Giants Not Ready to Give Up on Winning This Season
Come this Sunday, it will have been 63 days since the New York Giants last won a game–an eternity, or so it seems, for a football team that only gets 17 chances every year to rack up a victory.
While no one within the Giants locker room is giving up hope, with each loss piling up, the bumps and bruises seem to hurt even more, the mistakes that lead to the losses become more glaring, and the frustration continues to build.
So, just how much good would it do for the Giants’ collective state of mind if they were to snap their current seven-game losing streak on Sunday against a New Orleans Saints team that earlier in the season went through its own seven-game losing streak and which currently holds a 1-4 record on the road?
“I think it would do a lot just for the vibe within the building and the locker room, especially,” said inside linebacker Micah McFadden.
“We've been through some tough games here. I think everybody on the team and the field has continued to battle through every game.
“But, for these other guys who are getting more reps due to injury or other factors, I think it would be good for everybody who's playing their tail off every Sunday to get a win.”
Giants fans who are urging the team to tank so that the team can have a chance at one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft don’t necessarily want to hear that train of thought from the players considering the Giants, now at 2-10, became the first team this season to be officially eliminated from the postseason.
But for the players who still have so much invested in each week, who go through the practices, meetings, treatments, and physical punishment that come with playing the game, it’s always nice to have something positive to show for all that when the week is over.
“I think, honestly, it's just about whooping somebody's butt every day,” said outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. “What would one win do? Not much, obviously, in the grand scheme, but I think as far as continuing to chop wood and just continue to get better as a team. I think it would definitely be positive.”
Receiver Darius Slayton agreed.
“Regardless of the situation, nobody goes out there and plans to lose or wants to lose,” he said. “At the end of the day, you prepare, and you practice, and you get your mind and body right to win.”
For Slayton and the rest of the Giants, a win on Sunday would be akin to a long, cool drink of water on a blistering hot summer day. That idea drives them to keep believing in what head coach Brian Daboll is trying to preach when he speaks about paying attention to detail, taking care of their bodies, and working to perfect what they learn in the classroom and practice on the field.
Slayton, perhaps like the rest of his teammates, believes that despite all that has happened this season–the injuries, the quarterback change, the defensive struggles, and everything else that has spoiled the centennial anniversary of the franchise’s founding, they are still in control of their immediate destiny.
“At the end of the day, if we go out there and we execute, we’ll put ourselves in a position to win,” he said.
