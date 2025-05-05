New York Giants Offseason Workout Dates: Days to Circle on Your Calendar
The New York Giants have wrapped up phase one of their offseason program, which was the weight training and conditioning portion that began on April 21. They are now onto phase 2, where the position coaches can do on-field, non-contact work with the players, but with no contact whatsoever.
The team will take a short break starting Thursday night. They will welcome in the rookies for a two-and-a-half-day rookie minicamp, during which the rookies will hit the field on Friday and Saturday before wrapping things up with a morning meeting on Sunday. Once their college semester ends, the rookies will be eligible to join the team during the offseason.
OTAs, or phase 3, in which the offense can work in non-contact, non-padded drills against the defense, will begin on May 27.
Here are the rest of the key offseason dates you need to know.
Rookie Minicamp: May 9-11 (media access May 9-10).
OTAs: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13 (Media access May 28, June 5, June 12)
Mandatory Minicamp: June 17-18 (media access both days)
