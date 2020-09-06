SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Potential Waiver Claims, Free Agent Targets

Nick Falato

It’s an upsetting time of year for many professional athletes as the rosters become finalized, and many dreams are put on hold. The cut down to 53-men cannot be easy, but sometimes lost opportunities can open the door to a greener pasture.

The Giants have been active with their waiver claims under Dave Gettleman, whose past claims have included receiver/special teams ace Cody Core, tackle Eric Smith, and tight end Kaden Smith.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Set Initial 53-man Roster: Initial Reaction and Analysis

The Giants initial 53-man roster is set. Some thoughts and a breakdown.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: DL Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams is up next in our countdown of the top most critical Giants in 2020.

Nick Falato

Around the NFL: Former Giants Who Lost Their Roster Spots

A handful of former Giants players were part of the roster cuts made around the NFL Saturday. Here's a look at some of the names who once wore Giants' blue.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with an hour-long Outside the Lines special focusing on the Washington Football Team's recent alleged sexual harassment scandal.

Jackson Thompson

The Brilliance of Bill Belichick

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina

Roster Reaction Show

The initial 53-man roster is in. It's going to change, but here are some thoughts about the construction.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: TE Evan Engram

Up next in our countdown of the top Giants players for 2020 is tight end Evan Engram.

Mike Addvensky

Reader Mailbag: Roster Decisions, Unknowns and More

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s get to it.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Roster Transaction Tracker

Bookmark this page for the latest New York Giants roster transactions and news.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with running back and former MVP Adrian Peterson's release by the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson