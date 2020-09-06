New York Giants Potential Waiver Claims, Free Agent Targets
Nick Falato
It’s an upsetting time of year for many professional athletes as the rosters become finalized, and many dreams are put on hold. The cut down to 53-men cannot be easy, but sometimes lost opportunities can open the door to a greener pasture.
The Giants have been active with their waiver claims under Dave Gettleman, whose past claims have included receiver/special teams ace Cody Core, tackle Eric Smith, and tight end Kaden Smith.