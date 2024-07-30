New York Giants Pre-Practice Injury Report: Brian Burns Injury Believed to be Minor
The New York Giants will be without some key players as they enter Tuesday’s fully padded training camp practice.
OLB Brian Burns, who was traded for then extended this past offseason, left Monday’s practice early with what appeared to be an ankle or foot injury.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed during Tuesday’s pre-practice presser that it’s an ankle injury for Burns but that the team doesn’t think it’s serious.
I was able to see Burns walking around pre-practice and while he was walking gingerly, there didn’t appear to be a limp - a good sign for Giants fans.
TE Lawrence Cager, who also exited Monday’s practice early, will be out today. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury.
C John Michael Schmitz is still out while dealing with a shoulder injury to the same shoulder he injured last season.
Daboll said regarding Schmitz’ injury that it’s the “same shoulder but different deal.”
DL Dexter Lawrence will be on the field on Tuesday but how much he does will be dependent on what he feels like he can do.
Lawrence missed Monday’s practice fully with an illness.
Rookie second-round pick Tyler Nubin will miss practice again on Tuesday. He’s been dealing with a calf injury but Daboll said the hope is that he’ll be back to practice after Wednesday’s off day.