New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Pre-Combine Edition

What's up, Adam? Given your scenario, I'll go with safety Kyle Hamilton, who I think would be the next best available on the board. But again, I think we need to see what the Panthers do at quarterback because if I can trade down, lessen my cap liabilities and get more assets, I'm doing that.

Hi Andrew. I don't know what they're thinking, to be honest, but I think if they wait until the trade deadline approaches and then try to move Barkley, they're taking a risk that they won't get as good of a haul. If they're going to trade him, do it in the off-season; otherwise, stick with him and figure out how to optimize his talents.

Hi Kevin. We've been running a series on the Giants' free agents in which we try to forecast who gets re-signed. Off the top of my head, I think the ones we said made the most sense to bring back if the money is right are DL Austin Johnson, LS Casey Kreiter, CB Keion Crossen, C Billy Price, FB Eli Penny, and OT Korey Cunningham.

Hi Tom. Yes, there are penalties if a team isn't in compliance with the salary cap by the deadline. Those penalties include $5 million for each violation, cancellation of contracts, and/or loss of draft picks.

Hi Paul. This is a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones--no more excuses. If he flops this year, the last one of his contract, they're going to move on from him. If he excels, they'll re-sign him. There is no in-between, as I see it.

What's up, Joey? Gosh, I have so many, to be honest. I'm not sure if you mean personally or professionally, but I'll give you the former. One of my favorites was when I first got my dog, Molly.

We got her the first week of June, and I remember I had to go to minicamp next week. Then a few weeks later, I was off to training camp in Albany, so I didn't get a chance to really get a good feel for her "personality."

My husband drove Molly up to camp about five weeks after we got her, and I remember how he'd walk her around campus, and then the two of them would sit under a big tree in the shade while I did my media interviews.

Many players used to stop by, and they would pet Molly or play with her on their way in or out of lunch. She loved the attention--that dog always did like being around people. That was my first good look at how socialized she was, and I think that summer, I developed a deeper appreciation for that dog.

Naturally, as the years went on, I grew to love my fur baby, and I was devastated when she passed away in the middle of training camp last year--I never really got to mourn her loss, but I eventually got that opportunity to do that and am at peace with everything.

What's up, Tim? My guess is within the next week or two. They have to be under the cap by the start of the new league year on March 16.

Hi James. You know what? I've covered this team for 30+ seasons now, and in addition to those I've covered, I've met many alumni. I honestly can't say I have one specific favorite player.

I can say that almost everyone I've met has been wonderful and a true professional, and I feel very grateful for having been exposed to such inspiring humans through my work.

From Richard T. - It doesn't make much sense to move on from Barkley, a player whom the prior coaching staff has been unable to optimize fully. Or does it? Did Gettleman set this team back 6-7 years-- the last four years and 2-3 years going forward? Then trade Barkley and get assets.

Richard, I'm not sure if you're asking me a question or making a statement, but I am in the trade Barkley camp. That said, I'm not trading him for a bag of magic beans. I have to get assets that I know I can turn into starters or, at the very least solid depth players.

To me, Barkley is a luxury that I am not sure if this team will be able to carry. And right now, I question whether they'd be able to re-sign him to a monster contract next year in the event Daniel Jones finally arrives, know what I mean?

