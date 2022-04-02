New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Spring Football Edition

Let's open up the mailbag and see what's on tap with the readers this week.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From George B. - Do the Giants get any comp picks for Peppers and Hernandez signings with the Pats and Cardinals, respectively?

No. Nick Korte of Over the Cap seems to have the best grasp on how the secretive Compensatory pick formula works, and as of right now, the Giants should be getting a fifth-round comp pick for losing Evan Engram.

They could also be possibly getting a seventh-rounder for losing Keion Crossen, but that seventh-round pick is subject to verification, as depending on what happens the rest of the way, that pick could be lopped off.

But a good rule of thumb here is that any player who signs a Veteran Salary Benefit contract with another team will NOT be part of the comp pick equation. Hernandez signed a VSB, and I believe Peppers did as well, so they don't count toward the Giants getting anything.

For those who have asked me about the comp pick formula, I recommend reading this article by Nick Korte of Over the Cap.

Unless I'm getting a sweetheart of a deal to trade down, I'm taking an offensive tackle at five, and I'm not thinking twice about it. The Panthers also need offensive line help, and unless I'm 100% convinced they're taking a quarterback, I'm not playing games with that fifth overall pick.

People also seem to be focused on teams trading up for quarterbacks. I wouldn't be surprised if we find out a team or two tries to trade up to get an offensive tackle if those guys start to slide.

For example, if the Giants get their guy at No. 5, and let's say Charles Cross is still on the board and the Panthers go quarterback. Who's to say that a team like the Saints, who lost one of their offensive tackles to free agency, won't want to try moving up to ensure they get Cross?

(From Joe B.) What do you think of cutting Gates for now, bringing him back later, and signing a healthy Price to compete for the center position?

I don't see it happening, Joe. Per Article 45, there is an Injury Protection clause of up to $2 million, and I'd be shocked if Gates's agent didn't exercise that clause. That clause protects an injured player's salary up to $2 million in 2022. So there's nothing to be gained cap-wise by cutting Gates, who I've heard is locked in on getting back on the field THIS YEAR.

(From Steve B.) I read that LR let up 81% of pass completions in plays he had coverage responsibility. If that is correct, he is not serviceable. Another great DG signing. Why he signed this guy for three years was just crazy.

Steve, look, Logan Ryan was a Joe Judge guy, and I remain convinced that Judge lobbied hard for the team to sign him and Gettleman accommodated. I know it's fashionable right now to continue kicking Gettleman, and yes, there were times he should have told Judge "No" regarding some of the player acquisitions made, but this one isn't one.

I think it's being short-sighted to focus on the one negative stat as a reason to declare a player as being not serviceable. If we're going to base the argument on stats, there are also several categories in which Ryan improved last year that you need to account for.

The bottom line here is that Ryan--whom I recall many fans were screaming loudly for the Giants to sign when he was a free agent a couple of years ago--was not deemed a fit for what Wink Martindale wants to run.

If Patrick Graham is still here, I believe Ryan is still here. I tip my cap to the current management for ripping that bandage off rather than forcing a square peg into a round hole, something the previous staff might have attempted to do at times.

(From Joe G.) I was all in on grabbing one of the two OTs in the draft at 5. But at 7, after careful consideration, if the Giants stay at seven or move down slightly, instead of the edge rusher, which the draft is supposed to have several good ones, I looked at a position a couple of seasons ago we were strong, now, not so much: defensive tackle.

I believe we should look at Davis from Georgia. Adding him to Lawrence and Williams would be AWESOME. He could shore up the middle, increase our inside rush and help stop the run. Then go after the pass rusher at 36 or move up slightly and get the best available pass rusher. Use the 3rd's on a TE and IOL. Your thoughts?

Joe, I'm not sure if Davis will be there if they move down slightly, though it will depend on how far down. And not or nothing, but this class is supposedly deep in defensive linemen. I'm fairly confident the Giants will be able to get a good nose tackle to ultimately take over for Justin Ellis anywhere from Day 2 on to where they don't have to use a first-round pick on the position.

I'm thinking offensive tackle and either edge or cornerback in Round 1 make the most sense. But we'll see what they think.

(From Dennis C.) How does the organization feel about Malik Willis? would it ever be possible for the giants to pick him up at number 5, if not him another top-rated QB?

What's up, Dennis? The Giants aren't drafting a quarterback in the first round this year--I feel 100 percent comfortable saying that. As far as how they feel about any specific player, they usually don't disclose that information, nor should they lest they give away their intentions on a player they're interested in drafting.

(From Christopher M.) A few questions/observations:

- What time period do you think the Giants are working to? That changes so much of the equation.

- Gettleman may be the worst GM period in any franchise (except overlooking LT?) - I am uncomfortable as he retires without owning his 90% errors on decisions. Your take?

- I get the impression that the players are buying into the new management. Players seemed reluctant to come here under Coughlin. Now we have players signing on to team-friendly contracts. Am I drinking the kool-aid??

What's good, Christopher? I don't understand your first question on the time period the Giants are working on. Can you clarify?

Regarding Dave Gettleman retiring without owning any of his errors, at this point, does it matter if he stands up and admits anything? Seriously, what good would it do at this point?

The more significant issue is that he was allowed to retire and have friends and family on the field with him for his final game despite not posting one winning season. In contrast, Jerry Reese, who did have teams that had winning seasons during his tenure, was fired mid-year. And I don't want to hear that Gettleman's teams had injuries--Reese's teams had them too.

As for your final observation, players did come here when Coughlin first took over. I've spoken to many of those players, and many of them said the stories about guys being "afraid" of Coughlin's hard-nosed ways were overblown. Then again, that was a much different generation of players we're talking about, so I supposed there could be something there.

Join the Giants Country Community