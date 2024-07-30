New York Giants Sign Veteran Free Agent Greg Van Roten
The New York Giants signed veteran free agent Greg Van Roten on Tuesday morning. Van Roten was brought in on July 22nd for a free agent visit.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that they expect Van Roten to play on the interior, that he will play all three spots (both guard spots and center).
Van Roten was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he allowed 21 pressures on 626 pass-blocking snaps.
In 2023, Van Roten played exclusively at right guard but has played significant snaps at left guard and has seen some time at center.
The Giants offensive line in 2023 received the worst pass-blocking grade and third-worst run-blocking grade in the NFL.
Giants new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo coached Van Roten with the Raiders last season. Familiarity between the two likely played a significant part in the addition for the Giants.
Van Roten is the second Raiders offensive linemen that the Giants brought in from the Raiders this past season with fellow versatile lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.
The Giants are currently dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Van Roten should help raise the floor for the offensive line.
In a corresponding move, the Giants released cornerback Aaron Robinson. Robinson was a third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but hasn’t played in two seasons.
Robinson was on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list prior to being released.