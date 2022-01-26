New York Giants: Some Names to Watch for Defensive Coordinator

With Brian Daboll believed to be the frontrunner as head coach, here is a look at some names that could receive consideration for the defensive coordinator role.

In a perfect world, the new Giants head coach finds a way to keep Patrick Graham, the team’s defensive coordinator the last two seasons, so that that side of the ball can continue building on what it’s started.

Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and while Graham will be getting one of the head coaching interviews, he’s believed to be a long shot at getting the job. And if he doesn’t get the job, would he want to stay on with the Giants, with whom he has one more year on his contract, to continue orchestrating what has been the team’s strength the last two years?

Only Graham, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace retired defensive coordinator Keith Butler (a separate report claimed that Steelers senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin would be promoted to the role), knows how he feels.

But at the end of the day, the chances are pretty good that the Giants will go in a completely new direction at defensive coordinator, the new head coach wanting his own guy.

And if that new head coach happens to be a defensive-minded type, as five out of the six candidates linked to the Giants are, who might some of the possibilities be for defensive coordinator?

Here are a few names for consideration.

Al Holcomb Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Al Holcomb, Panthers Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Queens, New York native and one-time Giants defensive assistant (2009-2012) Al Holcomb has over 25 years of coaching experience, including NFL stints with the Panthers (2013-2017), Cardinals (2018 defensive coordinator), and Browns (2019).

In 2019, the Browns tied for eighth in the NFL with 14 interceptions, while the 2018 Cardinals tied for fifth in the NFL with 49 sacks and were second with 982 tackles.

In his first stint with the Panthers, Holcomb coached the linebackers to see Carolina reach the playoffs four times win three division titles and the 2015 NFC Championship.

The Panthers linebackers, as led by future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly, led the NFL with 24 interceptions while recording 35 total takeaways over those five years, and the defense as a whole led the NFL with 241 sacks and allowed just 93.4 rush yards per game, fewest in the league.

While with the Giants, Holcomb assisted the team in winning its fourth Super Bowl championship (XLVI).

Jim Leonhard (right). Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator/ Safeties Coach

Former NFL defensive back Leonhard has been a coach at his alma mater since 2016, first as a defensive backs coach and then in 2017, as the defensive coordinator.

Leonhard spent the year off between his retirement from the NFL and his hiring at Wisconsin familiarizing himself with all the college offenesive schemes that weren't as frequently used at the time in the NFL and he helped design some defenses to counter those schemes.

Leonhard has twice been nominated for the prestigious Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football, his nominations coming in 2017 and again in 2021.

Leonhard's Badgers defenses have been nothing short of spectacular. According to the Wisconsin Badgers web site, over his first five seasons, the Badgers ranked third in scoring defense (17.2 points per game), third in total yards allowed (298.1 yards per game), third in pass efficiency defense (109.8) and fourth in rushing defense (110.4 ypg).

The Badgers also forced the seventh-most turnovers of any FBS team during that span, with 116, and their 76 interceptions also tied for No. 4 nationally.

While Leonhard is regarded as an up-and-coming defensive mind, whether he wants to leave the confines of the college game are another story. Last year, the Packers sought to hire him as their defensive coordinator, but he declined the offer because he felt that the time wasn't right for him to make the jump to the NFL as a coach.

Kris Richard Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Richard, Saints Defensive Backs Coach

The 41-year-old Richard played for the Seahawks, Dolphins, 49ers, and Raiders from 2002-2007 before taking up a career in coaching in 2008 at USC as a graduate assistant under then-head coach Pete Carroll. Richard followed Carroll to the Seahawks when Carroll was named the head coach.

Richard spent the 2010-2017 seasons with Seattle, first working as a defensive backs coach from 2010-2014, where he helped develop the legendary "Legion of Boom" defensive backfield whose members included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, and Byron Maxwell. During his time in Seattle, the defense ranked in the top-five for five straight seasons (2012-16).

In 2015, Richard was named the defensive coordinator, which he held until 2017 before being dismissed. He spent two seasons with the Cowboys (2018-2019) as the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator before moving over to the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021.

In 2019, his final season at Dallas, Richard helped guide the Cowboys' defense to finish in the top ten in multiple categories. These included opponent third-down percentage (second, 33.3%), pass defense (tenth, 223.5 yards per game), passing yards per attempt (eighth, 6.82), passing yards per completion (fifth, 10.48), touchdown passes (tied, eighth, 21) and passing touchdown percentage (ninth, 3.7).

With the Saints, Richard helped lead the defensive backs in contributing to the third-best interception rate (1.41 percent, 18 on the year). The Saints also finished third in the league in interception return yards (313).

Don "Wink" Martindale Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don “Wink” Martindale, Former Ravens Defensive Coordinator

Martindale and the Ravens agreed to mutually part ways after the 2021 season ended, a split that, per Albert Breer of SI, was mutually agree to based on a philosophical difference between Martindale and head coach John Harbaugh.

Martindale, who was a Giants had coaching candidate two years ago, has been widely successful in Baltimore during his tenure .In 2018, the Ravens defense was tops in total defense and finished second in scoring defense. The following season, they finished fourth in total defense and third in scoring defense. And in 2020, the Ravens were seventh in total defense and second in scoring defense.

The 2021 season was a struggle, largely due to an abundance of injuries to both sides of the ball. Among those defenders who missed all or part of the season were linebacker L.J. Fort, cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive end Derek Wolfe, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

That all contributed to the Ravens falling to last against the pass, 15th in scoring defense, 25th in total defense and 29th in turnovers. Martindale reportedly tried to compensate for his missing starters by playing more aggressively, which resulted in his defense being burned a little too often for Harbaugh's tastes.

In 2021, the Ravens allowed the most big-play passes of 20+ yards (74) and of 40+ yards (16) thanks in part to the over aggressiveness. Despite that, Martindale is widely regarded as a top defensive coordinator around the league and is sure to be on some team's payroll in 2022 if he wants a position.

