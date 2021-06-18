Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants Training Camp Preview - CB Adoree' Jackson

Adoree Jackson probably won't see the opponents' top receivers this season, but he'll still have a very specific role to play in the Giants defense.
Author:
Publish date:

 Adoree' Jackson was initially recruited to USC as a five-star “athlete” and used all over their team on offense, defense, and special teams. That versatility appealed to the Tennessee Titans, who used their first-round pick in the 2017 draft on the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

However, any hopes of Jackson developing into a long-term solution for the Titans began to deteriorate after his first two seasons when he appeared in 32 games, recording 143 tackles, 27 pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

In 2019, Jackson missed the final four games of the regular season with a foot injury, though he did make it back for the postseason run. In 2020, the bottom fell out for Jackson, who landed on injured reserve on September 14, 2020, with a knee injury. When he was activated on November 11, he only managed to give the Titans 12 total tackles in three games.

When the Titans released Jackson in March 2021 to clear cap space to sign former Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins, Jackson had recorded just two interceptions in 46 games played.

What He Brings

As previously noted, Jackson didn't become a full-time cornerback until his final (junior) year at USC, making him somewhat of a still unmolded lump of clay by the time he got to the NFL, who never really reached that next step.

The Giants, having seen Jackson's potential on tape, believe they can help him become the player his talents and intangibles indicate he can be. They won't necessarily be looking for Jackson to shut down the opponent's top receiver--that role still belongs to James Bradberry.

But the athletic and speedy Jackson certainly has the chops to hold up against the opponent's No. 2 receivers, which last year seemed to thrive against whatever cornerback the Giants had on the field opposite of Jackson.

"He's fast, he's athletic, he can tackle and he could get his hands on the ball," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said.

"You can't have enough good DBs because as you could see throughout the league, just take a look at the teams that would be the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay, they were five or six deep at wide receiver plus they had tight ends and they are going to have another tight end coming back. So you have to be able to cover these guys."

Jackson, who is versatile enough to play in the slot, will enable the Giants to play more man-to-man coverage, something Graham has been known to prefer to do from his days with Miami.

Jackson's size (5'10, 185 pounds) might pose some challenges in playing press-man, but his athleticism should give the Giants the option to deploy more off-man coverage and the ability to disguise zone coverage.

Jackson also has return experience, having returned 53 punts for 464 yards, and 27 kickoffs for 601 yards.

His Contract

Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract that includes a $13.5 million signing bonus and $24.5 million guaranteed. He'll count for $6,176,470 against the cap in the first year of his deal.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Jackson is penciled in as the starting cornerback outside of James Bradberry, but don't be surprised to see him come down in the slot or play some safety thanks to his versatility and Graham's desire to be multiple, especially in the defensive secondary. 

You May Also Like:

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - CB Adoree' Jackson

