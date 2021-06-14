Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DB Montre Hartage

The Giants are absolutely loaded in the defensive backfield. Will there be a spot for versatile safety/defensive back Montre Hartage among them?
Author:
Publish date:

Defensive back Montre Hartage was initially signed as a rookie free agent by the Miami Dolphins on May 9, 2019, and then waived on September 1, 2019.

He was added to their practice squad the next day and then promoted to the active roster on November 30, 2019, where he played for then defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Hartage, who played his college ball at Northwestern, was waived again by Miami on December 3 and signed to their practice squad on December 5, 2019. He was waived on April 26, 2020, and was claimed by the Giants on April 28. Later that year, he was shuffled on and off the practice squad.

As a rookie in 2019, Hartage played in four games for the Dolphins, recording seven tackles (five solos), one pass defensed, and one special teams tackle. As a member of the Giants, the 6'0", 190-pound Hartage played 21 defensive snaps, most of those at free safety. He recorded one quarterback pressure and no tackles in two games played.

What He Brings

With the Giants defense looking to play more man coverage, Hartage certainly can help in that area. He plays a physical game and has shown himself able to redirect receivers, using the sideline to his advantage. 

While Hartage has shown exceptional competitive toughness, his speed appears to be one of his biggest detriments. His college tape showed a tendency to get grabby when beaten at the top of his routes.

Hartage, who is solid in run defense, doesn't have the widest wingspan, which is another detriment against him in that he's not going to be able to consistently break up passes, especially contested catches. That said, he finished his college stint at Northwestern, having allowed 49.6% of the passes thrown against him to be completed.

His Contract

Hartage signed a two-year reserve/futures deal worth $1,836,500, including a $1,500 signing bonus. His 2021 cap hit is $850,750, and his cap savings, if he doesn't make the roster, will be $850,000 with $750 in dead money hitting this year's cap and the rest hitting next year's.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Hartage is a depth player whose skillset, physicality, and solid tackling ability appear to be ideal fits for special teams.

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DB Montre Hartage

