Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Preview: DE Jihad Ward

Jihad Ward is an under the radar type of signing who could have a very big role in the Giants defense.

Most NFL defenses take an organic approach to building their identity. But not the Giants, who already know what they want their defensive unit to be.

The Giants' defense wants to be an aggressive, in-your-face bully that dictates the terms of life to the opponent rather than the other way around. Those characteristics are part of a Wink Martindale unit, and he's brought that attitude with him to the Giants, where along with the coaches, he'll be depending on some of his past players to help implement that attitude.

One such player who is expected to have a big role in getting this defense "right" is defensive end Jihad Ward, who played for Martindale in Baltimore for half of the 2019 and all of the 2020 seasons. 

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Ward is a situational pass rusher who in seven seasons has appeared in 68 games with 15 starts and has accumulated 91 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 37 quarterback hits, and ten sacks.

After spending last season in Jacksonville, Ward comes to New York as one of the veteran "trainers" of the defensive front, a guy who has taken it upon himself to mentor his teammates as they learn Martindale's system. 

He is also aware of the role he will likely be asked to play, which will likely be as a situational pass rusher off the edge. Ward, who, unlike Lorenzo Carter (252 pounds) and Azeez Ojulari (249 pounds), were stonewalled when asked to work out of a three-point stance last year, has the size to better hold up against the behemoth offensive tackles that often had success slowing down the Giants pass rush.

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Jihad Ward (55) dance during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.

What He Brings

The versatile Ward--he's played both as a 3-4 outside linebacker and as a 4-3 defensive end--not only has the bulk to hold up in the trenches, he has the long arms to extend and keep his distance from tackles who try to cover him up.

In addition to playing on the end, Ward can also work inside, where he has shown a nice blend of moves to go along with a blend of power and quickness that give him the competitive edge against interior offensive linemen.

Ward isn't exactly a speed rusher or someone with ideal explosiveness off the edge, but he's a smart, bullish player who looks to plant his competition in the ground on every play.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward (53) reacts after sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.

His Contract

Ward signed a one-year deal worth $1.187 million. As part f the deal, he'll receive a $1,035,000 base salary, $200,000 of which is guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, and a $15,000 roster bonus.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jihad Ward (6) reacts after tackling Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Ward is projected to continue as a situational pass rusher, but it should also be noted that he can anchor against the run.

Still, Ward's likely roles in this defense project as 4-technique on obvious passing downs and as a 9-technique edge rusher on four-man fronts.

Above all, he'll be a mentor for his young teammates, a role he has not only embraced with open arms but one which he is looking forward to fulfilling.

 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs from the tackle of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Kadarius Toney

Is Kadarius Toney the next NFL superstar wideout, or yet another player who just can't put it all together for Big Blue?

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Sep 8, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Travis Toivonen

Travis Toivonen took advantage of some early spring first-team reps. Can he build on that this summer?

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) in position on defense against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: S Trenton Thompson

With the Giants being thin at the safety spot, can former San Diego State safety Trenton Thompson grab a roster spot?

By Patricia TrainaJul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs from the tackle of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Kadarius Toney

By Dylan Paciullo18 hours ago
Sep 8, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Travis Toivonen

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) in position on defense against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: S Trenton Thompson

By Patricia TrainaJul 12, 2022
Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
News

ESPN Reveals Harsh Criticism of Giants RB Saquon Barkley

By Patricia TrainaJul 12, 2022
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts as the offense leaves the field in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

NFL.com Picks This New York Giant for Team MVP

By Patricia TrainaJul 12, 2022
Andrew Thomas
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OT Andrew Thomas

By Dylan PaciulloJul 12, 2022
Giants-Jets helmets
News

Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

By Patricia TrainaJul 11, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Patricia TrainaJul 11, 2022