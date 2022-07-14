New York Giants Training Camp Preview: DE Jihad Ward

Most NFL defenses take an organic approach to building their identity. But not the Giants, who already know what they want their defensive unit to be.

The Giants' defense wants to be an aggressive, in-your-face bully that dictates the terms of life to the opponent rather than the other way around. Those characteristics are part of a Wink Martindale unit, and he's brought that attitude with him to the Giants, where along with the coaches, he'll be depending on some of his past players to help implement that attitude.

One such player who is expected to have a big role in getting this defense "right" is defensive end Jihad Ward, who played for Martindale in Baltimore for half of the 2019 and all of the 2020 seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Ward is a situational pass rusher who in seven seasons has appeared in 68 games with 15 starts and has accumulated 91 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 37 quarterback hits, and ten sacks.

After spending last season in Jacksonville, Ward comes to New York as one of the veteran "trainers" of the defensive front, a guy who has taken it upon himself to mentor his teammates as they learn Martindale's system.

He is also aware of the role he will likely be asked to play, which will likely be as a situational pass rusher off the edge. Ward, who, unlike Lorenzo Carter (252 pounds) and Azeez Ojulari (249 pounds), were stonewalled when asked to work out of a three-point stance last year, has the size to better hold up against the behemoth offensive tackles that often had success slowing down the Giants pass rush.

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK What He Brings The versatile Ward--he's played both as a 3-4 outside linebacker and as a 4-3 defensive end--not only has the bulk to hold up in the trenches, he has the long arms to extend and keep his distance from tackles who try to cover him up. In addition to playing on the end, Ward can also work inside, where he has shown a nice blend of moves to go along with a blend of power and quickness that give him the competitive edge against interior offensive linemen. Ward isn't exactly a speed rusher or someone with ideal explosiveness off the edge, but he's a smart, bullish player who looks to plant his competition in the ground on every play. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC His Contract Ward signed a one-year deal worth $1.187 million. As part f the deal, he'll receive a $1,035,000 base salary, $200,000 of which is guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, and a $15,000 roster bonus. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Roster Projection/Expectations Ward is projected to continue as a situational pass rusher, but it should also be noted that he can anchor against the run. Still, Ward's likely roles in this defense project as 4-technique on obvious passing downs and as a 9-technique edge rusher on four-man fronts. Above all, he'll be a mentor for his young teammates, a role he has not only embraced with open arms but one which he is looking forward to fulfilling.

