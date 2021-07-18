New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OT Andrew Thomas

The Giants need for offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to take a big step forward in Year 2. The good news is he started to really project upward at the end of his rookie campaign.

In the 2020 NFL draft, it was apparent based on the clues coming from the Giants headquarters in East Rutherford that they were eyeballing one of four offensive tackles in that year's draft class.

To many people's surprise, the Giants went with former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, considered the "safest" pick in the draft at offensive tackle.

What they got from this rookie was a mixed bag, but nothing that wasn't unexpected. Thomas, who struggled through an ankle injury, had some rough patches in the beginning with both pass blocking and run blocking. That generated questions about how much of the change in position coaches might have been at play regarding the tinkering of his technique.

By season's end, Thomas, per Pro Football Focus, finished second among tackles in total pressures allowed (57), a figure that also led the Giants offensive linemen by a wide margin.

Some also wondered if perhaps Thomas spent most of the time after the draft training to work at right tackle only to find out after Nate Solder opted out that he'd be working at left tackle.

I don't buy that theory as Thomas played left tackle at Georgia in his final season there, and it's not as though he would have forgotten how to play the position that quickly.

The good news is that Thomas got better by the second half of the season, his footwork smoothing out, and his technique much improved. He pitched a shutout in three of his final eight games and turning into the offensive line's best overall player alongside center Nick Gates.

What He Brings

Talk about baptism by fire--Thomas went against some of the league's top pass rushers, and hey, give him credit for battling out there, even if he didn't always win every single battle.

He gained valuable experience that once things calmed down with the coaching he was receiving, Thomas began to show people why he was worthy of first-round draft status.

When he began to coordinate his hand punch with his foot placement, that's when things started to come together for him. Thomas showed an ability to play on his toes, and combining that with power makes for one tough customer if you're a defender trying to get past him.

As a run blocker, Thomas has been more than acceptable. He routinely creates space with his drive blocks and moves defenders off the attack point like he was pushing a large mass placed on wheels.

The good news is Thomas was a lot better by year's end, which is certainly encouraging. With a new offensive line coach in Rob Sale, look for Thomas to clean up those little nuances that held him back from a higher status as a pass blocker.

His Contract

Thomas is in Year 2 of his four-year rookie deal. He will count for $7,351,270 against the 2021 cap, his $780,000 base salary, and his $1.3 million roster bonus guaranteed for this year.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Thomas will be back at left tackle, barring injury.

