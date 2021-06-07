New York Giants Training Camp Preview - QB Mike Glennon

The New York Giants decided to move on from backup quarterback Colt McCoy, switching to veteran journeyman Mike Glennon. What does Glennon bring that McCoy didn't? Read on!

The Giants swapped out their veteran backup quarterbacks. They let Colt McCoy, who last year filled in for starter Daniel Jones for two games, leave via free agency (McCoy signed with the Cardinals), and replaced him with Mike Glennon.

Glennon was originally a third-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2013, playing for them for four seasons. He then went on to make one-year stops with Chicago, Arizona, the Raiders, and Jaguars. The Giants are the North Carolina State University alumnus's sixth NFL team.

What He Brings

The Giants wont come out and say it, but their two backup quarterbacks had very different responsibilities beyond stepping in for Daniel Jones in an emergency.

McCoy is a very cerebral and athletic quarterback. Among the other added benefits he brought to the table for the Giants included familiarity with the NFC East (McCoy played for Washington before coming to the Giants), a valuable intangible for a new coaching staff who mostly lacked intimate knowledge the NFC East.

McCoy also took over the mentorship role that opened following Eli Manning's retirement. A good soldier who supported Jones and never rocked the boat, what McCoy couldn't give the Giants was the arm strength necessary to operate the offense at its next level.

That's where Glennon comes in. Although Glennon is more of a traditional pocket passer (statue), his arm strength is widely regarded around the league.

The Giants, who added receivers Kenny Golladay, John Ross and Kadarius Toney, and tight end Kyle Rudolph, are likely planning to open things up down the field with more deep pass attempts, which by the way happens to be a Daniel Jones strength.

So if the unfortunate should happen and Jones needs to miss time due to injury (which he has done in each of his first two seasons), the hope is that the 6'7" Glennon will be able to pick up the slack without missing a beat.

His Contract

Glennon signed a one-year contract worth $1.375 million which includes a $925,000 base salary and $150,000 guaranteed

Roster Projection/Expectations

Glennon will be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Daniel Jones, barring injury.

