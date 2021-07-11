New York Giants Training Camp Preview - TE Kyle Rudolph

Tight end Kyle Rudolph won't just make the Giants offense better. He stands to have a positive impact on fellow tight end Evan Engram as well.

One of the most frustrating things about Giants tight end Evan Engram is that year after year, coaching staffs seemed to think he was much more capable of being something he wasn't.

That something is the "Y" tight end, a guy who can function in-line or who can operate in the passing game coming off the line of scrimmage.

This has never been an Engram strength, and now, with this coaching staff having realized that Engram is a glorified receiver, the front office finally did something about the lackluster production they've gotten from the position.

That something is the addition of Kyle Rudolph, a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end who excelled for ten seasons as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

With Rudolph on board to take on those duties for which Engram was never really an ideal fit, the Giants, with one swoop of a pen on the contract, have vastly upgraded the tight end position.

What He Brings

Rudolph is a complete tight end--a guy who is just as proficient in blocking as he is in the passing game. In other words, he appears to be an excellent fit for the current Giants offensive scheme in place under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Rudolph is more of a "Y" tight end--a guy who is a better fit for the physical demands of in-line blocking (by contrast, Evan Engram, who has been utilized in the past as a "Y" tight end, is probably a better fit for the "Z" position.

Rudolph is also a tight end who is likely to be more adept at working those short Y-stick option routes that the team tried to have Engram run with minimal success.

As has long been the case, Engram is better when sent away from the scrum at the line of scrimmage. Send him up the seam and hit him in stride, and let him use his natural athleticism and speed to make defenders look foolish.

But ask him to come back for the ball or to fight off a defensive end's jam or to block a defensive end who is 30+ pounds heavier, and you're setting Engram up to fail.

Rudolph wasn't simply brought in to make the offense better; he's here to help make Engram a better player as well by serving as the mentor Engram hasn't had much of in his career.

That and taking on the responsibilities that Engram has shown time and again he's not a fit to handle.

His Contract

Rudolph signed a two-year, $12 million contract that includes a $4.5 million signing bonus. His 2021 cap hit will be $4.75 million.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Rudolph will be right there with Evan Engram in the starting lineup. But look for Rudolph to see a good number of the red-zone pass targets given his scoring success inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Rudolph scored 48 red-zone touchdowns during his 10-year career with the Vikings, the fifth most in franchise history.

The thing, though, to watch with Rudolph is his surgically repaired foot. He has said he doesn't plan to "miss any football" (presumably meaning any football that counts).

But questions as to how soon he'll be green-lighted for training camp to where he can begin rounding himself back into football shape will be worth watching this summer, especially if he gets off to a slow start to the regular season.

