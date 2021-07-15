New York Giants Training Camp Preview - WR Darius Slayton

After an impressive rookie season, Giants receiver Darius Slayton had an off-year in 2020. What can we expect from him in his third season?

Not for nothing, but New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton deserves a lot of credit.

A fifth-round draft pick from 2019 who appears to have developed into one of quarterback Daniel Jones's favorite receivers (not a surprise given they began building chemistry in rookie minicamp in 2019), Slayton has taken advantage of extra opportunities that have come his way due to injuries (Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram) and suspensions (Tate).

But after an impressive rookie season, Slayton's production came crashing back down to earth. His catch percentage dropped (53.2%) from his rookie season (60%).

Other stats that fell from his rookie season included touchdowns, yards per reception, and yards after the catch per reception, while his dropped catches rose.

While Slayton has shown sight hints of potentially being a No. 1 receiver, his struggles against man coverage are a reminder that's he's not a fit for that role.

What He Brings

Slayton is a big-play threat, with the explosiveness to stretch the field and make big plays on the outside. However, he struggles with press coverage, creating separation on his own, and can be inconsistent in catching the ball.

Per Pro Football Focus, he's caught just 40.4% of his contested catches, which is not very impressive. He's not one to force missed tackles--he's had 12 forced missed tackles in 98 receptions.

And last year, a season in which while he was banged up for most of the season, he still gutted things out, he saw his dropped balls double from three as a rookie to six, while his touchdown receptions dropped from eight to three despite having about the same average depth of pass target (14.4 yards).

Where Slayton remained consistent is as a deep threat. Although he was targeted on passes of 20+ yards 21 times this year, only seven were deemed catchable by PFF. And of those 7, Slayton caught six for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Slayton should be a weapon for the offense but is probably best served as a big play third receiver like Mario Manningham was during the 2011 championship run.

His Contract

Slayton is in Year 3 of his four-year rookie contract. He will count for $908,721 against this year's salary cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Barring injury, Slayton will be one of the Giants' main receivers. However, there is a question about whether he will continue to receive 750+ offensive snaps and 45+ pass targets in 2021given the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

