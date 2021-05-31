New York Giants Training Camp Profile: LB Carter Coughlin

Carter Coughlin's versatility might just be one of the most underrated aspects of his game. But don't be surprised if in 2021, he returns more to his college roots.

The New York Giants like to say these days that it doesn't matter how a player came to them (free agency, draft round, etc.); rather, it matters most what the player does once he gets in the building.

One of the many young players who have stepped up and embraced that challenge is linebacker Carter Coughlin.

The second of two linebackers drafted by the Giants in 2020--and the first of three chose in the seventh round--Coughlin came into the fold somewhat undersized (6'3", 236 pounds) but with a nonstop motor and in possession of traits that can't necessarily be taught such as athleticism, instincts, and heart.

Let's see what else Coughlin--no relation to long-time Giants head coach Tom Coughlin-- brings to the mix as he prepares to challenge for a roster spot on the 2021 squad.

Background

Versatility--you're going to see this word a lot when it comes to describing members of this Giants defense, and it especially holds true for Coughlin.

He is quick off the ball with good bend around the edge to beat blockers and disrupt the backfield. He is athletic enough to drop into coverage, where he shows instinct and discipline in not overrunning plays and thus taking himself out of the chance to make a tackle.

During his four-year stint at Minnesota, he recorded 40.0 tackles for a loss, 22.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 4 passes defensed. He also showed versatility as a player who could survive on the edge and at inside linebacker.

What He Brings

Coughlin is a smart, disciplined player who last season played a solid contain game on the edge. He was also solid in his pass coverage drops--he never drifted back aimlessly and always seemed to be in tune with what was unfolding before him.

Coughlin's pass rush didn't quite produce a lot of fruit--he recorded just one sack and 11 pressures in 99 pass-rush attempts.

Some might point to size mismatches against the larger offensive tackles and tight ends he faced, but that could very well have been a strength issue as very seldom does a rookie not need to improve his strength to better hold up against the upgrade in competition.

Coughlin has enough speed and quickness--his inside move is particularly impressive--to fire past blockers. He also has good enough balance, though again, with improved strength, instances in which opponents have succeeded in throwing him off balance should decrease.

Another strength of Coughlin's game is his angles. Most young players will sometimes be over-anxious and will charge wildly at a ball carrier or the quarterback.

In his limited snaps, Coughlin showed he plays a disciplined game in that he'll go through his reads and then take the quickest angles to get himself into a position to make plays.

His Contract

Coughlin is in the second of his four-year rookie contract, a deal worth $3.405 million.

He'll count for $807,536 against this year's cap, and in the unlikely event he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he would yield a $780,000 savings with $27,536 in dead money landing on the Giants 2021 cap and the balance ($55,072) accelerating into 2022's cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Just because the Giants have added significant resources to their edge rusher room doesn't necessarily spell the end of Coughlin's days as the occasional pass rusher.

This, however, is where his versatility is going to help him. Coughlin, who during last week's OTA practice open to the media worked at inside linebacker spot (a position the Giants didn't address in the off-season, by the way), definitely seems to have a role on this defense in sub-packages.

And while it is still early, it wouldn't be surprising if the more athletic Coughlin ends up as the biggest challenger to fellow second-year man Tae Crowder's spot in the base 3-4 defense.

