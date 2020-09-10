New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Competitive Edge
Nick Falato
The long wait for the NFL season is finally over, and what better way to get things started if you're the New York Giants than to open the season at home on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Last year, the Steelers just missed clinching the playoffs with one of the worst quarterback situations in recent memory. Their defense is superb, and they’re getting a presumably healthy Ben Roethlisberger back from elbow surgery.