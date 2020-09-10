SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Competitive Edge

Nick Falato

The long wait for the NFL season is finally over, and what better way to get things started if you're the New York Giants than to open the season at home on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Last year, the Steelers just missed clinching the playoffs with one of the worst quarterback situations in recent memory. Their defense is superb, and they’re getting a presumably healthy Ben Roethlisberger back from elbow surgery.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue Notes | A Measuring Stick For Success, Fresh Leadership and More

Giant notables as we count down to the Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

Week 1 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Nick Falato helps get you ready for your Week 1 fantasy football games.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson addressing the antisemitic comments he made back in July.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants Podcast: NYG-PIT Crossover Show

Christopher Carter of LockedOn Steelers joins me on today's show to preview the Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football match-up.

Patricia Traina

Revealing Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's Game Planning Process

In a departure from what the last two Giants head coaches have done, Joe Judge says he'll let his coaches coach and his players plan and allow everyone a sense of ownership when it comes to the team's weekly game plans.

Patricia Traina

What Each Giants Projected Offensive Starter Needs to Prove in 2020

The Giants offense has a lot to prove in 2020, and improvement will comes down to individual efforts by the team's starters to prove that they can take the next step as a unit.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Reveals His History with Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

When it comes to the NFL coaching community, it really is a small world.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge: Daniel Jones Has a Big Personality

The signs have been there that Daniel Jones isn't some shrinking violet, but on Wednesday, Giants head coach Joe Judge removed all doubt.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: QB Daniel Jones

Giants Country's editorial team's top-most critical player in 2020 is, as probably expected, Daniel Jones. Pat Ragazzo has a breakdown.

Pat Ragazzo

Joe Judge Explains the Ryan Connelly and Corey Coleman Decisions

Well, sort of, but if you read between the lines, there are glimpses regarding the Giants' two most surprising roster transactions made this weekend.

Patricia Traina

by

KJ4